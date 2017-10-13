Tyson Fury promises ‘three big fights’ in 2018

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 13 – Britain’s troubled former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury said Thursday he will return to the ring in April and is looking forward to “three big fights” in 2018.

The 29-year-old has not fought since his shock defeat of Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles in November 2015.

Fury had his licence suspended last October when he admitted he was using cocaine and struggling with depression, and last week said he would not apply for a new one.

But he wrote on Twitter on Thursday that he would “be ready to fight in April 2018 in a great fight”.

He added he would then take part “in the summer in a mega fight” and return again at the “back end” of the year.

Fury, who twice postponed rematches with Klitschko, had hoped to return to the ring earlier this year but that plan was scuppered when his UK Anti-Doping hearing was adjourned in May.

He was at ringside last month when his cousin Hughie Fury came up short in his bid to take the WBO heavyweight title from champion Joseph Parker in Manchester.