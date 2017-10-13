Quins look to mark improvement at Christie 7s

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 13- Kenya Harlequins, hosts for this weekend’s Christie Sevens have put a target of reaching the last four for the first time this season, having averaged 10 points a leg in the opening four rounds of the National Sevens Circuit.

Quins who are placed eighth in the standings with 42 points are looking to make it for their first Main Cup semi-final berth, having seen their campaign end at the quarters in all the four preceding tournaments.

Head coach Joash Odhalo speaking to Capital Sport says the team is charged to make an impression infront of their home fans and believes they can even go one better and win the tournament.

“There is definitely a lot of pressure coming in from the home fans and of course we have pressure of our own to get off that eighth spot. We want to put up a show and at least move into the last four because it is something we have failed to do this season,” Odhalo said looking forward to the weekend.

In Mombasa, Quins lost 7-0 to Mean Machine in the Cup Quarters despite topping their group with a 100 percent record. In Kabeberi, they were second then went on to lose massively 31-5 to Oilers in the Quarters.

The same happened in Nakuru where they topped their pool and lost 22-17 to Strathmore University in the Cup Quarters.

At their home tournament this weekend, Quins are grouped in Pool A where they will square it out with Sepetuka Sevens winners Kabras Sugar, Strathmore and Mombasa RFC.

“It is a very tough pool and we should be really careful going in there. Kabras and Strathmore are very strong teams and they will give us a tough time,” Odhalo commented.

They will miss the services of Kenya Sevens star Frank Wanyama who picked up a head injury at the Sepetuka tournament in Eldoret, but Odhalo hopes he will be able to regain fitness in time for the season ending Dala Sevens in Kisumu.

Ugandan internationals Joseph Aredo and Solomon Okia will be back in the team after playing a part in their country’s Africa Sevens conquest last weekend in Kampala.

-Injera back for Mwamba-

Meanwhile, Mwamba RFC will welcome back Kenya Sevens speed-star Collins Injera who has been named in the team for the first time this season.

Injera will be joined back into the team by younger brother Mike Agevi who has missed the last three tournaments after picking up an injury during the season opening Driftwood Sevens in Mombasa.

Their elder brother Humphrey Kayange was part of the team last weekend at the Sepetuka Sevens and he expressed delight having the two back.

“It is great to have the experienced lads back in the team and hopefully that can spur us to do something this weekend. We have had a young squad and definitely we are very realistic with our goals. We have had good results even with that young squad. This weekend will be dependent on how we play the first game,” Kayange says.

Mwamba have managed just 30 points this season, making it to the Main Cup quarters only once where they lost 17-12 to Homeboyz. They meet the series leaders again in the Group at Christies alongside Western Bulls and Nondies.

-Nakuru aim first trophy-

Meanwhile, Nakuru RFC are looking to clinch their first Main Cup title this season, having already lost two finals.

Head coach Mitch Ochollah says he is quite confident they can go one better and clinch major silverware even as he looks to push the fifth placed side to be in title contention position before Dala. Wanyore are 12 points behind leaders Homeboyz.

“We have grown tournament by tournament this season and definitely going out to Christies, we want to try and see whether we can get to a third final and maybe fight for the title. It is a tough outing but I think the team is looking good especially after the one weekend break,” Ochollah noted.

He has made four changes to the squad from the group that played in Christies. Crispin Onyango’s season seems to be over after he was ruled out for six weeks with a fracture while Cassius Omolo, Brian Maina and Walter Okoth are left out tactically.

The four will be replaced by George Kimani, Leslie Ochieng, Collins Onyango and Tyson Asiago.