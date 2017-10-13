Aguero ready to play for City this weekend

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 13 – Sergio Aguero says he is ‘ready’ to return to action for Manchester City in their Premier League clash with Stoke City on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who was in a car accident in Amsterdam two weeks, was expected to remain sidelined for at least a month after breaking his ribs.

But having returned to training, the Argentine said he is gearing up to play as soon as possible.

Alongside pictures of Aguero training, on his Twitter account, the players posted: “Back to training. I am ready??!”

Aguero had earlier defended his decision to go abroad to watch a concert.

He told TyC Sports: “I still do not know if I am going to play on Saturday.

“When a player has a free day at Manchester City, most of the players go to London, others to Italy, some to Spain.

“I was lucky that I know the agent of Maluma [a Colombian singer], he invited me and I went. I had almost two days off and going to the airport was when I had that accident.

“Then one thinks ‘why did I [go]?’, but it’s difficult to imagine that something like that could happen.”