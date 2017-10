Shares

SHANGHAI, China, Oct 12 – Roger Federer avoided a potential banana skin in outclassing the Ukrainian qualifier Alexandr Dolgopolov to reach the quarter-finals of the Shanghai Masters on Thursday.

The Swiss legend looked rusty in his opener on Wednesday but was closer to his fluent best as he swatted away Dolgopolov 6-4, 6-2 in a swift 61 minutes on court.

The 36-year-old Federer, the second seed, plays either of the Frenchmen Gilles Simon or Richard Gasquet next.