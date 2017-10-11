Tusker, Sharks fire blanks at Ruaraka

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11- Kariobangi Sharks and Kenyan Premier League defending champions Tusker FC replicated their result from the first leg, drawing 0-0 in the return fixture on Wednesday afternoon at the Ruaraka Complex in Nairobi.

The first half had a flurry of chances for both sides but none could convert, while the second half though with chances far and in between hugely had a drop in pace.

Not even the return of Massoud Juma and Patillah Omotto from international duty and Ovelah Ochieng from trials in Sweden could spur Sharks who fielded a full strength squad despite head coach William Muluya hinting he will rotate with one eye on the GOtv Shield final on October 20.

Both teams were not shy to attack in the first few minutes with each having good scoring opportunities. In the 12th minute Brian Osumba tried his luck rifling a volley from range but it whizzed wide.

On the other side, Sharks launched a great counter attack with Elli Asieche slicing a low cross into the box from the left but Calvin Odongo who was salivating at the ball inside the box was bullied off the ball by James Situma.

Two minutes later, Odongo had another opportunity with a shot from his weaker left foot from the edge of the box but it went wide. Michael Bodo had done much of the spadework, drifting from the left after skipping past a host of Tusker tacklers before releasing his mate.

Noah Wafula had a brilliant effort in the 17th minute with a header unmarked inside the six yard box off off a Danson Kago cross, but he sent he sent it straight to John Oyemba.

A minute later, Mike Khamati had another brilliant opportunity after breaking into the box to face Oyemba one on one, but his effort under pressure from Sharks defenders was thwarted by the custodian.

It built on to be a see saw affair between the two sides as they sized each other up, none backing up in attack. Humphrey Mieno saw a 35th minute shot from the edge of the area come off against the upright after being teed up by John Macharia.

Tusker asked the first questions in the second half with Khamati’s header from a Kago corner going straight to Oyemba while right back Paul Kamau had to make a superb defensive clearance to clear the ball off Kago’s path with goalmouth in site off a Khamati cross.

In the 66th minute, Collins Shivachi had a brilliant opportunity with a lone header from a beautiful freekick delivery from Eugene Asike but the effort went wide.

Sharks upped a bit of pace in the final 10 minutes and in the 83rd, Masoud’s effort after a brilliant run on the left came off the bar. Minutes later, Eugene Asike made a decisive block to deny substitute Ebrimah Sanneh who had broken into the box.