Madoka hopeful Taita will produce world beater

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Organisers of the Madoka Half Marathon are still hopeful that the race will one day produce a world beater from the region of Taita Taveta County.

Speaking on Wednesday during the launch of the 12th edition, founder Marsden Madoka is confident the goal will be achieved since the climatic conditions in the area are conducive for athletes.

“More Important is that we have been able to achieve our goal of producing world beaters across the country but if we can get a world champion from that region them I will retire,” Madoka said.

“As always, we would like to thank Safaricom for their continued support over the years and for the part they have played in the race which has churned out athletics greats such as the 2012 World Half Marathon Bronze Medalist John Mwangangi,” Madoka added.

The annual event that will be held on the 21st of this month received Sh2m sponsorship from Safaricom.

The sponsorship will cater for security, running numbers, winners’ prizes and the logistical aspects of the event.

“I am grateful that Athletics Kenya and the Madoka Half Marathon organizers have given us a chance to be part of the race just as they have done for the past 12 years. Our aim is to ensure that the Safaricom Athletics Series encompasses all talented Kenyan athletes from every part of the country,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Director – Consumer Business, Safaricom.

Winners of the 21km race for both men and women will take home Sh500, 000. Hosea Mwok from West Pokot and Lucy Cheruiyot from Elgeyo Marakwet won the 2016 edition of the race.

Over 6,000 athletes and locals are expected to take part in the annual race. Other upcoming races in the Safaricom Athletics Series include: The Imenti South Road Race and Kisumu Town Marathon, which will wind up this year’s edition in December.