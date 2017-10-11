Liverpool confirm Mane injury blow

Shares

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Oct 11 – Liverpool have announced that Sadio Mane could be ruled out for up to six weeks with a hamstring injury he sustained while playing for Senegal.

The 25-year-old winger was substituted in the 89th minute of his country’s 2-0 win over Cape Verde in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Praia.

Mane was assessed by the Reds’ medical staff upon his return to Merseyside, and the club confirmed on Tuesday that he is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The Senegal international has made an impressive start to the new season, scoring three goals in five Premier League outings for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He was forced to miss three games last month due to suspension, after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association over the red card he received in the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City, having caught Ederson with a raised boot.

Klopp must now do without Mane once more as he prepares his players for the visit of high-flying Manchester United on Saturday.