Malkia off to a flier in Cameroon, smack Nigeria

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7- Experienced middle blocker Brackcedes Khadambi starred for Kenya’s Malkia Strikers as they began their CAVB Women’s Championship title defense with a bang, hitting Nigeria by straight sets at the Palais de Sports arena in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

Khadambi who is one of the five Malkia players who were part of the team at their last World Championship appearance in 2010 picked up eight points for the side as they won in sets of 25-16, 25-8, 25-10.

Nigeria had started off with some punch against the nine-time African champions, pushing Japheth Munala’s girls to the edge but the experienced lot held on to win the opening set 25-16.

The final two sets were more of routine for Kenya as they easily dominated winning with a massive gap. Head coach Munala rotated his squad and managed to hand debutant Immaculate Chemutai her first taste of national team experience.

Malkia will play their second match of the tournament on Sunday evening, facing Senegal who were pushed to the edge by DR Congo before beating them 3-1 in sets of 25-21, 21-25, 25-21,25-15.