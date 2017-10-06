Uruguay kept waiting after Venezuela stalemate

Shares

SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela, Oct 6 – Uruguay were left waiting to confirm their 2018 World Cup qualification on Thursday after being held to a 0-0 by Venezuela.

The Uruguayans could have booked their ticket to Russia with victory over a Venezuelan side who had already been eliminated from contention.

Venezuela, however, were in no mood to make things easy for the visitors and frustrated the two-time world champions with a dogged defensive display.

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani squandered a golden chance after being set up by substitute Giorgian de Arrascaeta in the 83rd minute.

De Arrascaeta’s deft chip sent Cavani racing through the middle but the PSG man blasted wide with only Venezuela goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez to beat.

Barcelona star Luis Suarez also went close late on, but his desperate diving header rolled just wide.

Uruguay, who are second in the standings with 28 points, will now face Bolivia in their final qualifier in Montevideo next Tuesday, where a draw or win will guarantee their place at the finals.

The top four teams from South America’s qualification campaign qualify automatically for the World Cup, with the fifth placed side advancing to a playoff.