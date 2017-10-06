Sharks giving max respect to wounded Ingwe

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6- Kariobangi Sharks head coach William Muluya will not be fooled to lower his guard against a struggling AFC Leopards when the two sides clash at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday in what is seen as a dress rehearsal for October 20’s GOtv Shield Final.

Both sides have had struggles of late, but Sharks have fared much better, winning twice, drawing a similar number and losing once, their last assignment away to Thika United. Ingwe has lost twice, drawn a similar number and won once.

“Well, they might be struggling at the moment but I know they are a quality side. They have been quite unlucky. I watched how they played against Vihiga and I know it is not a team to be taken lightly. Both of us are coming from losses and I know it will be a very tight match,” Muluya said as he forecasted on the titanic battle.

Sharks won the first leg 2-0 and they are eager to complete a double over the 13-time Kenyan Premier League champions, something that Muluya believes his side is well capable of.

“It has been a tough turn not only for us but every team because of the tight run of fixtures. But we have had some small time to recuperate and I know we will give a good performance on Saturday,” the tactician noted.

He will miss the services of midfielder Patillah Omotto and striker Massoud Juma both who are away with the national team, but he reckons it will be an opportunity for other players to raise up their hands and show they can equally get the job done.

AFC as well will miss the services of key players who are away with the Harambee Stars in their Asian tour; defenders Robinson Kamura and Dennis Sikhayi. On top of the absence of the two, Ugandan midfielder Keziron Kizito is a doubt with a recurred ankle injury.

Assistant coach Tom Juma has admitted it will be a blow missing the three key players, but wears a brave face that they will be able to cope.

“Sharks are a very tough team and looking at how they have been performing of late, we should go there prepared for a task. Our targets remain the same to get in there, pick three points and push ourselves up the ladder,” Juma noted.

Ingwe are 12th on the standings with 32 points and a further drop in points will escalate their fears of sliding down the relegation drain. Sharks, placed seventh are eight points ahead of their opponents and are eying a return to the top five.

Elsewhere, Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt FC will be back on the KLPL scene this weekend after the Appeal Court reprieved them with a reinstatement back to top flight action.

Both with a three-match deficit after their two-week suspension, they will be getting back to action with intentions of picking maximum points to ease relegation fears.

Zoo will be at home against the high-flying Kakamega Homeboyz, a side against who they produced one the most exciting matches this season, a 3-3 draw in Mumias.

Head coach Sammy Okoth is delighted that his side can finally focus on work on the pitch and says they will give their all to justify they ought to be back in top tier action.

“The boys are motivated but definitely before the decision was made it was very hard to train. It is tough getting to motivate them when they don’t know their destiny but now, we have told them to go in there and show we are in the league by merit,” Okoth said.

He adds; “It is a great feeling. It is like being retrenched at your work place then after a while, you are recalled.”

KPL Saturday fixtures:

Sony Sugar v Ulinzi Stars (Awendo), Western Stima v Bandari (Moi Stadium Kisumu), Zoo Kericho v Kakamega Homeboyz (Kericho), Nakumatt v Muhoroni Youth (Ruaraka), Kariobangi Sharks v AFC Leopards (Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos).