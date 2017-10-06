IOC promises full support for Tergat

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6- The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will soon resume funding to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK) after promising full support to the new officials elected last Friday in the much anticipated elections.

In a letter addressed to new NOCK boss Paul Tergat, the IOC has described the elections as a new dawn for the local Olympic body management.

“Let me assure you of the IOC’s full support and assistance in this important task and I take this opportunity to assure that IOC is ready to normalize the situation and to resume progressively its regular activities with your NOC,” the letter from IOC boss Thomas Bach further read.

The elections which had been pushed on by the IOC came after a tumultuous year that saw the IOC suspend funding to Kenya due to leadership squabbles brought about by the alleged mismanagement of the team in Rio de Janeiro last year.

Tergat was elected as the NOCK boss unopposed after former chair Kipchoge Keino decided not to run for office almost two decades in charge. His only opponent during the elections held last Friday, Patrick Muya was locked out after members objected his candidature.

The five-time World Cross Country champion and former marathon World Record-holder will now take on the task of rebuilding the tainted Olympic Committee which swept away all but one of the incumbent officials in the elections.

In its letter to Tergat, the IOC has vowed to help rebuild the organization whose most immediate task is to organize a Kenyan team that will travel to Gold Coast, Australia for next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The aftermath of the Rio Olympic Games opened a pandora’s box as far as the management of the body was concerned, pressuring up a revolution that has seen a clean up at the top office.

Three officials, deputy treasurer Stephen Soi, Secretary General F.K Paul and 1st vice chairman Ben Ekumbo were taken to court and charged for various offences, including allegations of stealing team uniforms.