Gor three games away from record 16th title

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6- Three wins in their remaining seven games of the season and Gor Mahia will have assured themselves of a record 16th Kenyan Premier League title as mathematically, no one will be able to catch up with the runaway leaders.

K’Ogalo sit atop the standings with 60 points, 15 ahead of second placed Sofapaka who have played a match more and Kakamega Homeboyz who have played the same number of matches.

Three wins will take Dylan Kerr’s men to 69 points and maintain their 15 point buffer meaning that even if Homeboyz collects maximum points in all the remaining four matches after that, it will not be mathematically possible to subvert the destiny of the title.

The 2017 season surprise package will be away to Zoo Kericho on Saturday afternoon and if they drop points, then Gor will be left with a requirement of only six points from a possible 21 to reclaim the title they lost to Tusker FC last season.

But even as K’Ogalo players warm their hands to lift what will be a record setting domestic league title haul with champagne neatly placed in ice, head coach Kerr does not want this to get into his mind nor that of his players.

“For me, what I need is 21 points in the remaining matches. I am not thinking about the title, no one is thinking about the title. You know, football is a funny game. We might be here thinking we need six or nine points but then things happen. We cannot be comfortable,” the tactician who joined Gor in July told Capital Sport.

Kerr has never won a domestic league title in his career as coach, the closest he has come being a Vietnamese FA Cup title with Hải Phòng in 2014.

“It would be nice to win (a title) as a coach. Well I would have won with Simba in Tanzania had they not decided to go play in a tournament I thought was not useful to us. But look, my motivation is to go out in each game and get three points,” Kerr noted.

He remains unbeaten since taking over at Gor locally. The only loss he suffered was a 2-1 defeat to English Premier League side Everton in a friendly match in Dar es Salaam Tanzania in what was his first time on the touchline.

He has recorded 10 wins and two draws in his first 12 matches for Gor conceding only four goals in the process. This, in the midst of trying out different combinations and playing formations, of which non has backfired on his face.

“I think the players have really embraced my philosophy since I came in and though it took about three or four games for it to blend in, I think they have done considerably well. The focus and the hard work not only with the players but the other technical officials has been immense,” the English tactician noted.

The good work done by Kerr locally has also attracted his former employers back in the United Kingdom, Kilmarnock who are said to be eying his services. The tactician speaking to the Scottish Sun said he’d swim across the Mediterranean to speak to Killie, but noted he still has respect for his current bosses.

“I won’t apply for the manager’s job at Killie. I’ve got a job and that would be disrespectful to Gor Mahia who are a wonderful club. But if they wanted to speak to me? I’d swim the Med to talk to them. They know me, they know my feelings for the club.”

“Gor Mahia are one of the biggest clubs in the country and when I joined I was told the job requirement was to win the title. We’re well ahead and if our form continues we’ll hopefully achieve that. I signed a two-year contract and my ambition is to get the club into the African Champions League group stages, which Gor Mahia have never done before,” the tactician is quoted as saying on The Sun.

Gor Mahia will not be on duty this weekend but will next weekend take on relegation fighting Mathare United, the last team to inflict a loss on them in June.