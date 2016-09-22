You are here:

Stripping Mongolian coaches banned

by
Mongolia’s Mandakhnaran Ganzorig’s coaches react after the judges announced that Uzbekistan’s Ikhtiyor Navruzov won during the wrestling event of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games on August 21, 2016 © AFP/File / Jack Guez

PARIS, France, Sep 21A pair of Mongolian wrestling coaches who stripped — one down to his underwear — in protest during the Rio Olympics were handed three-year bans on Wednesday.

United World Wrestling, the sport’s governing body, said on Twitter that Tserenbaatar Tsogbayar and Byambarinchen Bayaraa had been banned for three years while the Mongolian Wrestling Federation was fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($51,000, 46,000 euros).

The coaches created chaotic scenes on the wrestling mat in Rio last month after raging against a penalty that cost victory, and the bronze medal, to their fighter Ganzorig Mandakhnaran.

Ikhtiyor Navruzov of Uzbekistan was awarded the under-65kg bronze medal fight after Ganzorig was penalised a crucial point in the last seconds for taunting and running away.

The two coaches ripped off their clothes in protest with one even stripping down to his underwear before they were escorted out by security.

“Ganzorig won 7-6 and he lost because of this decision. This is the only time in history of wrestling with point penalty,” fumed Byambarinchen at the time.

Ganzorig escaped any punishment from United World Wrestling.

AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE

Agence France-Presse is a global news agency delivering fast, in-depth coverage of the events shaping our world from wars and conflicts to politics, sports, entertainment and the latest breakthroughs in health, science and technology.

