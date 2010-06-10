Am sorry for you! You are disillusioned maybe by you employer or your job. What is the role of the government! Nyanza is poor because of government strategies..kaeni hivo hivo! After so many HIV deaths there was a high dependency rates of over 20 pax. This brings in frustration and thus engagement in dangerous activities.
If I get the gist of Mr Odongo’s article, he is not arguing that Nyanza hasn’t been neglected by successive governments. The truth is, compared to Central Kenya which was grossly neglected by Moi’s government for the 24 years of his rule, the people of that region did not resign their fate to what the Govt did or did not do. They rolled up their sleeves and got busy to build their livelihoods in spite of Government. Anyone in Kenya can do that. People in Turkana are doing that and lifting themselves out of poverty. No credit to national or county governments for that. Trying to blame government for what you term “engagement in dangerous activities” is outrightly cheap. But again, it follows a pattern of having to blame someone else for problems that are within as we have seen in successive presidential elections.
I full support you Levi.
I leave in a well to do upmarket Nairobi suburb and not by coincidence the same borders Kiambu county.
The residents here are all from Central Kenya except that odd Luo scholar.
Most if not all of the residents run this or that business in the city.
There’s a joke that goes around here that no one can afford to live here if he or she earns a salary.
If you say Kikuyu’s got where they are because of Kenyatta and Kibaki, Kalenjins courtesy of Moi then pray who patronised the Wahindis to be where they are?
Did at some point in time have a mhindi president to make the community the most successful in business?
By the way who said it is easier to get a govt contract if you are aKikuyu or a Kalenjin in this country?
I will tell you this for free.
The easiest person to get that contract will be a mhindi since he has the right company, read registered entity, financial backing, read trustworthy banking history and employs the best workers in terms of skills.
The rest of us love sitting the whole day whinning about bad governance, blaming this or that tribe for our woes as others rake in billions from government and private contracts.
Our very schooled Engineers from Nyanza will retire in Kibra as a senior Engineering manager in a big Mhindi construction firm where the Singh owner never went past o level, but lives in Kitsuru.
Thanks for this. People dont know that Kikuyus are matter of fact worse off with a kikuyu president than otherwise. When was the last time Uhuru went to central with goodies as he did in coast and western?
What type of development do you want the govt to bring if Nyanza had sugar mills , irrigation schemes and roads?
Schools
in central were built by PTA, my former primary school has stone
classes all built by harambees and parents and teachers through PTA, not
the govt. So waiting for things to be brought to you is just hilarious.
Most learned Luos troop to Nairobi to live in flats built by kikuyus in
kiambu, kasarani, umoja, kinoo, wangige. Buy from Tuskies and hundreds
of minisupamkts owned by kikuyus , ride in bus companies owned by
kikuyus , buy fuel from kikuyus owned petrol stations, deposit money in
kikuyu owned banks , drink in kikuyu bars and clubs, eat nyama choma’s
from the Njugunas, buy sukuma wiki and nyanya from kikuyu farms. All
these money kikuyus use to build schools and churches through harambees.
only 5% of public secondary in centarl was built by CDF, the rest is
harambees except the old colonial ones like Alliance A govt provides security, roads and
poorly paid teachers. A community has to build their own classes, own
police post , and their own dispensaries. In my home area we built the
police post , schools , and dispensary during Moi’s time. We only
requested for teachers , doctors, and policemen
Even HIV is because of government failed strategies?
Excellent advice to our western brothers and sisters.
Odongo, you’re absolutely right. Its high time we went to the draw board and see where we went wrong. We should stop politising every single problem that befall us. In my honest opinion, it’s the leaders who we elect that mess us further. By anchoring their election on how much hand-outs they give out and not issues is an impediment to the realization of their potentialities. Again, the notion that is prevalent among luo nation that, every single educated luo must get white-collar job is also primitive. Education is just an eye opener.
but of course
previous govt and even current ones have always shunned your back yards.
This takes us to the katiba which talks of People’s representatives,
aka MPs, problem is your region MPs have always stayed away from all
regimes so that they can have reasons to use against your people when
campaigning,” That you are being marginalized”. Kenya has
representatives in Fifa, IAAF, IMF, World Bank, UN , and ambassadors.
This makes us trade , get loans and participation in these world
organizations. My point is, no one can know what you lack than a person
from that area, but your MPs have always fought and maliciously opposed
anything from all regimes in Kenya na maisha inasonga. Its about time
you woke up and voted guys who will present your constitutional needs to
the govt
Makes perfect sense. On HIV aids. Our leaders should make sustained effort to have every young Luo male under 30 circumcised since research has demonstrated it reduces chances of infection by up to 60%. Thanks to some NGOs, some wards in Nyanza now have up to 90% cut rate for boys under 18 yrs. Was glad to know that all my nephews are cut!!
But don’t be blind to deliberate policies by past governments to exclude certain regions from development and spread falsehood that luos are lazy. Truth is government can forster or frustrate devpt of any region. Just look at the current distribution if public universities accross counties. Some ‘clever’ chap is deliberately empowering certain regions at the expense of others!
All your comments shows a reasoning brilliant guy but of course previous govt and even current ones have always shunned your back yards. This takes us to the katiba which talks of People’s representatives, aka MPs, problem is your region MPs have always stayed away from all regimes so that they can have reasons and excuses to use when campaigning,” That you are being marginalized”. Kenya has representatives in Fifa, IAAF, IMF, World Bank, UN , and ambassadors. This makes us trade , get loans and participation in these world organizations. My point is, no one can know what you lack than a person from that area, but your MPs have always fought and maliciously opposed anything from all regimes in Kenya na maisha inasonga. Its about time you woke up and voted guys who will present your constitutional needs to the govt. Uhuru is a human and cannot know which man lacks food in central, nyanza,
I asked a friend a simple question. Why don’t we have packed Ahero rice in supermarkets while it’s there in plenty and traded in informal markets? Mwea rice is everywhere. And why don’t we see our political leaders taking on the gvt for frustrating packaging and marketing of Ahero rice the way they take on other issues like NYS? The way rift valley leaders do on maize? You may even think no sugar is grown in Nyanza only Western. The noise from our leaders is not proportional to the gravity of the problem facing the sector while the acreage in both regions are nearly the same
The fact that Luos like the writer hate themselves is the biggest draw back to the community. I can bet my last penny that the writer has no tangible investment in Nyanza.
If his arguments were true then North Easterners, Coasterians, Westerners etc have themselves to blame for poverty, for they don’t work hard enough.
The writer does not understand what structural discrimination is all about. For if he did, he would understand that Luos would be better off with one of their own at the top. Kikuyus and Kalenjins have made it for precisely this reason. Before Moi became president, Kalenjins were one of the poorest and least educated. There were no schools to talk of in their land. But Moi changed all this. He did not do the same for North Eastern that still remains behind.
Its not by chance that Kalenjins and Kikuyus occupy more than 60% of government jobs. Its not by chance that the likelihood of a kikuyu or a kalenjin getting a government contract is more than 10 times that of any other tribe.
Going beyond Kenya, this is an African problem. If your man is at the top you tend to do better. Just point to me one country where this is untrue and i will call you a liar.
But the more important thing is this: only 10% of Kikuyus are rich, the rest and like any other Kenyan, poor! Ok, perhaps they get crumbs from the rich man table (the 10%) but thats living like a rat.
Lastly, every rich Kenyan has had a plumb job in the government. If you don’t that possibility then you are going nowhere. Please don’t count for me a few souls from other tribes who have occupied high positions in the land.
To steal requires a chain of people from own tribe….so being alone even at the very top of a company wont cut. Yes, Kenyans become rich only by thieving. You might not like that I say it but its true. Don’t try the holier than thou crap on me.
The bottom line is that the writer is very narrow in thinking and lacks imagination and proper historical analysis.
You are a big liar. Back in 1978, the whole of kenya was poor and not educated not just Kalenjins but everyone. Kenyatta had only ruled for a decade and there is no way he could have effected change that first. Few Kikuyus were educated by the missionaries who first came to Nyeri and Limuru. Thats how guys like Kenyatta got educated, please take a book and know your history.
North Eastern was never marginalised as they took advantage of the few security personnel of the new Kenya and tried to fight the govt. 1968-1972 was the shifta war. A young govt has no business taking hospitals and roads to a region that is fighting it, idiot. Fast forward to Moi’s time and the wagalla massacre after the same community had abducted and killed govt policemen posted there.
What type of development do you want the govt to bring if Nyanza had sugar mills , irrigation schemes and roads?
Schools in central were built by PTA, my former primary school has stone classes all built by harambees and parents and teachers through PTA, not the govt. So waiting for things to be brought to you is just hilarious. Most learned Luos troop to Nairobi to live in flats built by kikuyus in kiambu, kasarani, umoja, kinoo, wangige. Buy from Tuskies and hundreds of minisupamkts owned by kikuyus , ride in bus companies owned by kikuyus , buy fuel from kikuyus owned petrol stations, deposit money in kikuyu owned banks , drink in kikuyu bars and clubs, eat nyama choma’s from the Njugunas, buy sukuma wiki and nyanya from kikuyu farms. All these money kikuyus use to build schools and churches through harambees. only 5% of public secondary in centarl was built by CDF, the rest is harambees except the old colonial ones like Alliance . So stop living in a world of your own imagination. A govt provides security, roads and poorly paid teachers. A community has to build their own classes, own police post , and their own dispensaries. In my home area we built the police post , schools , and dispensary during Moi’s time. We only requested for teachers , doctors, and policemen
You are trying justify societal ills. What a pity.
In just three years of Kenyatta rule he had isolated luos put a threshold on the jobs they got. Did you know that Luos who came with PhD´s from Eastern Europe were reduced to masters and masters to Bachelors and Bachelors ti diplomas???
Do you also know that Kenyatta stole unimaginable amount of land from Kalenjins?
Do you know that during his tenure all but one PC was a kikuyu?
Did you know that not even one tarmacked road was build in Nyanza during Kenyattas time?
Structural discrimination is different from what you people are screaming of here. Its just like structural racism.
Accepting historical facts is very important for we learn more about ourselves. Lets not be in denial.
There is nothing like do you know. You have no facts and any comparison? That same time , which tarmac road was built in central and dont mention any highway branching from Nairobi as those were there during the colonial era. Nrb-nakuru and Nrb-nyeri-nyki, Nrb-Mbsa, Nakuru-Eld were built by the whites, so which rd was built in central in 1970s? Get facts to compare. Stole land, read the history behind the ownership of lands by the whites before using stole in your sentence. Get a book please?
The fact the you deny that Kenyatta stole land…something that all Kenyans agree upon is enough to tell me that your are either too young, too immature or too uneducated. Just read the TJRC report to understand the time bomb waiting to explode.
I have the TJRC report, and why do you think kenyatta’s Voi ranch lease was renewed? I want facts not fictions used by politicians
Most Hindus in Kenya are very rich. Did they hold positions in the govt? Nigga please? How about the emerging Somali millionaires
Pointing the issues ailing a region is not self hate but a footstool for catapulting to higher grounds. The self haters are those who bury their heads in the sand called politics
I can see u are gunning for a little praise from Jubilee…luos don’t have a problem with Kikuyus as u have put it, luos have a problem with the gov’t but it just happens that the president is a Kikuyu….if luos hated Kikuyus then they wouldn’t have said kibao tosha but they did because they hated Moi’s gov’t – are u saying if a person from another tribe rigged the last election luos wouldn’t have a problem with him if he entrenched corruption and tribalism in gov’t appointments?….rise above tribalism, u r more tribal than u sound. It’s not about Kikuyus but the gov’t! Maybe I should do.a write up titled “dear Kikuyus, luos don’t expect anything from you because they have proved time and again that you NEVER give back”
My friend just look at the social media platforms and you will realize it ceased to be a dual between the government and opposition or RAO vs Uhuru nad became an intertribal hatred war between the Kikuyus and Luos. I think that is where Dannish is coming from. I too think that the kikuyus should have like mentality, then probably we can live a s one country
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
22 thoughts on “fan_cut_657006278”
Am sorry for you! You are disillusioned maybe by you employer or your job. What is the role of the government! Nyanza is poor because of government strategies..kaeni hivo hivo! After so many HIV deaths there was a high dependency rates of over 20 pax. This brings in frustration and thus engagement in dangerous activities.
If I get the gist of Mr Odongo’s article, he is not arguing that Nyanza hasn’t been neglected by successive governments. The truth is, compared to Central Kenya which was grossly neglected by Moi’s government for the 24 years of his rule, the people of that region did not resign their fate to what the Govt did or did not do. They rolled up their sleeves and got busy to build their livelihoods in spite of Government. Anyone in Kenya can do that. People in Turkana are doing that and lifting themselves out of poverty. No credit to national or county governments for that. Trying to blame government for what you term “engagement in dangerous activities” is outrightly cheap. But again, it follows a pattern of having to blame someone else for problems that are within as we have seen in successive presidential elections.
I full support you Levi.
I leave in a well to do upmarket Nairobi suburb and not by coincidence the same borders Kiambu county.
The residents here are all from Central Kenya except that odd Luo scholar.
Most if not all of the residents run this or that business in the city.
There’s a joke that goes around here that no one can afford to live here if he or she earns a salary.
If you say Kikuyu’s got where they are because of Kenyatta and Kibaki, Kalenjins courtesy of Moi then pray who patronised the Wahindis to be where they are?
Did at some point in time have a mhindi president to make the community the most successful in business?
By the way who said it is easier to get a govt contract if you are aKikuyu or a Kalenjin in this country?
I will tell you this for free.
The easiest person to get that contract will be a mhindi since he has the right company, read registered entity, financial backing, read trustworthy banking history and employs the best workers in terms of skills.
The rest of us love sitting the whole day whinning about bad governance, blaming this or that tribe for our woes as others rake in billions from government and private contracts.
Our very schooled Engineers from Nyanza will retire in Kibra as a senior Engineering manager in a big Mhindi construction firm where the Singh owner never went past o level, but lives in Kitsuru.
Thanks for this. People dont know that Kikuyus are matter of fact worse off with a kikuyu president than otherwise. When was the last time Uhuru went to central with goodies as he did in coast and western?
What type of development do you want the govt to bring if Nyanza had sugar mills , irrigation schemes and roads?
Schools
in central were built by PTA, my former primary school has stone
classes all built by harambees and parents and teachers through PTA, not
the govt. So waiting for things to be brought to you is just hilarious.
Most learned Luos troop to Nairobi to live in flats built by kikuyus in
kiambu, kasarani, umoja, kinoo, wangige. Buy from Tuskies and hundreds
of minisupamkts owned by kikuyus , ride in bus companies owned by
kikuyus , buy fuel from kikuyus owned petrol stations, deposit money in
kikuyu owned banks , drink in kikuyu bars and clubs, eat nyama choma’s
from the Njugunas, buy sukuma wiki and nyanya from kikuyu farms. All
these money kikuyus use to build schools and churches through harambees.
only 5% of public secondary in centarl was built by CDF, the rest is
harambees except the old colonial ones like Alliance A govt provides security, roads and
poorly paid teachers. A community has to build their own classes, own
police post , and their own dispensaries. In my home area we built the
police post , schools , and dispensary during Moi’s time. We only
requested for teachers , doctors, and policemen
Even HIV is because of government failed strategies?
Excellent advice to our western brothers and sisters.
Odongo, you’re absolutely right. Its high time we went to the draw board and see where we went wrong. We should stop politising every single problem that befall us. In my honest opinion, it’s the leaders who we elect that mess us further. By anchoring their election on how much hand-outs they give out and not issues is an impediment to the realization of their potentialities. Again, the notion that is prevalent among luo nation that, every single educated luo must get white-collar job is also primitive. Education is just an eye opener.
but of course
previous govt and even current ones have always shunned your back yards.
This takes us to the katiba which talks of People’s representatives,
aka MPs, problem is your region MPs have always stayed away from all
regimes so that they can have reasons to use against your people when
campaigning,” That you are being marginalized”. Kenya has
representatives in Fifa, IAAF, IMF, World Bank, UN , and ambassadors.
This makes us trade , get loans and participation in these world
organizations. My point is, no one can know what you lack than a person
from that area, but your MPs have always fought and maliciously opposed
anything from all regimes in Kenya na maisha inasonga. Its about time
you woke up and voted guys who will present your constitutional needs to
the govt
Makes perfect sense. On HIV aids. Our leaders should make sustained effort to have every young Luo male under 30 circumcised since research has demonstrated it reduces chances of infection by up to 60%. Thanks to some NGOs, some wards in Nyanza now have up to 90% cut rate for boys under 18 yrs. Was glad to know that all my nephews are cut!!
But don’t be blind to deliberate policies by past governments to exclude certain regions from development and spread falsehood that luos are lazy. Truth is government can forster or frustrate devpt of any region. Just look at the current distribution if public universities accross counties. Some ‘clever’ chap is deliberately empowering certain regions at the expense of others!
All your comments shows a reasoning brilliant guy but of course previous govt and even current ones have always shunned your back yards. This takes us to the katiba which talks of People’s representatives, aka MPs, problem is your region MPs have always stayed away from all regimes so that they can have reasons and excuses to use when campaigning,” That you are being marginalized”. Kenya has representatives in Fifa, IAAF, IMF, World Bank, UN , and ambassadors. This makes us trade , get loans and participation in these world organizations. My point is, no one can know what you lack than a person from that area, but your MPs have always fought and maliciously opposed anything from all regimes in Kenya na maisha inasonga. Its about time you woke up and voted guys who will present your constitutional needs to the govt. Uhuru is a human and cannot know which man lacks food in central, nyanza,
I asked a friend a simple question. Why don’t we have packed Ahero rice in supermarkets while it’s there in plenty and traded in informal markets? Mwea rice is everywhere. And why don’t we see our political leaders taking on the gvt for frustrating packaging and marketing of Ahero rice the way they take on other issues like NYS? The way rift valley leaders do on maize? You may even think no sugar is grown in Nyanza only Western. The noise from our leaders is not proportional to the gravity of the problem facing the sector while the acreage in both regions are nearly the same
The fact that Luos like the writer hate themselves is the biggest draw back to the community. I can bet my last penny that the writer has no tangible investment in Nyanza.
If his arguments were true then North Easterners, Coasterians, Westerners etc have themselves to blame for poverty, for they don’t work hard enough.
The writer does not understand what structural discrimination is all about. For if he did, he would understand that Luos would be better off with one of their own at the top. Kikuyus and Kalenjins have made it for precisely this reason. Before Moi became president, Kalenjins were one of the poorest and least educated. There were no schools to talk of in their land. But Moi changed all this. He did not do the same for North Eastern that still remains behind.
Its not by chance that Kalenjins and Kikuyus occupy more than 60% of government jobs. Its not by chance that the likelihood of a kikuyu or a kalenjin getting a government contract is more than 10 times that of any other tribe.
Going beyond Kenya, this is an African problem. If your man is at the top you tend to do better. Just point to me one country where this is untrue and i will call you a liar.
But the more important thing is this: only 10% of Kikuyus are rich, the rest and like any other Kenyan, poor! Ok, perhaps they get crumbs from the rich man table (the 10%) but thats living like a rat.
Lastly, every rich Kenyan has had a plumb job in the government. If you don’t that possibility then you are going nowhere. Please don’t count for me a few souls from other tribes who have occupied high positions in the land.
To steal requires a chain of people from own tribe….so being alone even at the very top of a company wont cut. Yes, Kenyans become rich only by thieving. You might not like that I say it but its true. Don’t try the holier than thou crap on me.
The bottom line is that the writer is very narrow in thinking and lacks imagination and proper historical analysis.
You are a big liar. Back in 1978, the whole of kenya was poor and not educated not just Kalenjins but everyone. Kenyatta had only ruled for a decade and there is no way he could have effected change that first. Few Kikuyus were educated by the missionaries who first came to Nyeri and Limuru. Thats how guys like Kenyatta got educated, please take a book and know your history.
North Eastern was never marginalised as they took advantage of the few security personnel of the new Kenya and tried to fight the govt. 1968-1972 was the shifta war. A young govt has no business taking hospitals and roads to a region that is fighting it, idiot. Fast forward to Moi’s time and the wagalla massacre after the same community had abducted and killed govt policemen posted there.
What type of development do you want the govt to bring if Nyanza had sugar mills , irrigation schemes and roads?
Schools in central were built by PTA, my former primary school has stone classes all built by harambees and parents and teachers through PTA, not the govt. So waiting for things to be brought to you is just hilarious. Most learned Luos troop to Nairobi to live in flats built by kikuyus in kiambu, kasarani, umoja, kinoo, wangige. Buy from Tuskies and hundreds of minisupamkts owned by kikuyus , ride in bus companies owned by kikuyus , buy fuel from kikuyus owned petrol stations, deposit money in kikuyu owned banks , drink in kikuyu bars and clubs, eat nyama choma’s from the Njugunas, buy sukuma wiki and nyanya from kikuyu farms. All these money kikuyus use to build schools and churches through harambees. only 5% of public secondary in centarl was built by CDF, the rest is harambees except the old colonial ones like Alliance . So stop living in a world of your own imagination. A govt provides security, roads and poorly paid teachers. A community has to build their own classes, own police post , and their own dispensaries. In my home area we built the police post , schools , and dispensary during Moi’s time. We only requested for teachers , doctors, and policemen
You are trying justify societal ills. What a pity.
In just three years of Kenyatta rule he had isolated luos put a threshold on the jobs they got. Did you know that Luos who came with PhD´s from Eastern Europe were reduced to masters and masters to Bachelors and Bachelors ti diplomas???
Do you also know that Kenyatta stole unimaginable amount of land from Kalenjins?
Do you know that during his tenure all but one PC was a kikuyu?
Did you know that not even one tarmacked road was build in Nyanza during Kenyattas time?
Structural discrimination is different from what you people are screaming of here. Its just like structural racism.
Accepting historical facts is very important for we learn more about ourselves. Lets not be in denial.
There is nothing like do you know. You have no facts and any comparison? That same time , which tarmac road was built in central and dont mention any highway branching from Nairobi as those were there during the colonial era. Nrb-nakuru and Nrb-nyeri-nyki, Nrb-Mbsa, Nakuru-Eld were built by the whites, so which rd was built in central in 1970s? Get facts to compare. Stole land, read the history behind the ownership of lands by the whites before using stole in your sentence. Get a book please?
The fact the you deny that Kenyatta stole land…something that all Kenyans agree upon is enough to tell me that your are either too young, too immature or too uneducated. Just read the TJRC report to understand the time bomb waiting to explode.
I have the TJRC report, and why do you think kenyatta’s Voi ranch lease was renewed? I want facts not fictions used by politicians
Most Hindus in Kenya are very rich. Did they hold positions in the govt? Nigga please? How about the emerging Somali millionaires
Pointing the issues ailing a region is not self hate but a footstool for catapulting to higher grounds. The self haters are those who bury their heads in the sand called politics
I can see u are gunning for a little praise from Jubilee…luos don’t have a problem with Kikuyus as u have put it, luos have a problem with the gov’t but it just happens that the president is a Kikuyu….if luos hated Kikuyus then they wouldn’t have said kibao tosha but they did because they hated Moi’s gov’t – are u saying if a person from another tribe rigged the last election luos wouldn’t have a problem with him if he entrenched corruption and tribalism in gov’t appointments?….rise above tribalism, u r more tribal than u sound. It’s not about Kikuyus but the gov’t! Maybe I should do.a write up titled “dear Kikuyus, luos don’t expect anything from you because they have proved time and again that you NEVER give back”
My friend just look at the social media platforms and you will realize it ceased to be a dual between the government and opposition or RAO vs Uhuru nad became an intertribal hatred war between the Kikuyus and Luos. I think that is where Dannish is coming from. I too think that the kikuyus should have like mentality, then probably we can live a s one country