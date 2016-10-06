Wolverine 3 named Logan

Hugh Jackman has shared a poster of the upcoming third Wolverine movie, revealing it is to be called ‘Logan’.



Hugh Jackman – who will portray the clawed mutant for the eighth and final time in the upcoming film – has shared the first poster for the long-awaited new installment, featuring the title, release date of March 3 2017 and an image of his character’s hand along with a small child’s.

And the movie’s director, James Mangold, also shared a poster and also the second page from the project’s script.

The text describes Wolverine – who was born as James Howlett but is commonly known as Logan – as “older” and says it is “clear his abilities aren’t what they once were”.

Movie insiders also shared further plot details with The Wrap, explaining how the child’s hand in the poster is that of a young female mutant, who is mentored by Jackman’s character.

The film is set in 2024, when mutant births are in severe decline for an unknown reason. A government-type organisation called ‘Transigen’ are turning mutant youngsters into killing machines.

Logan is said to be depicted as looking bad, drinking a lot and having his powers fading. He heals more slowly – sometimes not at all.

And according to the source, Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is old and not well, leaving him with unstable powers and sometimes unable to even remember Logan.

Logan is assisted in caring for Professor X by Albino mutant Caliban, who is played by Stephen Merchant.

Jackman, 47, previously confirmed ‘Wolverine 3’ will be his last outing as the titular mutant, who he first portrayed in 2000’s ‘X-Men’.

He said: “It just felt like it was the right time to do it. And let’s be honest, 17 years. I never thought in a million years it would last, so I’m so grateful to the fans for the opportunity of playing it.

“I kind of have in my head what we’re going to do in this last one. It just feels like this is the perfect way to go out.”