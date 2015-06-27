WeirdNews: Man leaves £300k to football club in will

A man left £300,000 to non-league football club Bishop Auckland FC in his will.



Life-long Bishop Auckland FC fan, Colin Rowell, left the non-league side the staggering sum following his death.

Colin gave the bulk of his estate to the club after following them for 70 years and will now have his ashes scattered over the pitch, reports the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Chairman Richard Tremewan said: “Although we have received one or two bequests before, we have had nothing like this.

“His generosity is unprecedented. It is a stunning amount of money and one that will make a huge difference.”