Watching too much porn makes men stupid – Scientists

Researchers from a study centre in Germany have found that men’s brains may shrink if they watch too much pornographic material.



A new study by researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Germany has found that men who watch a lot of sexually explicit videos generally have a smaller striatum – the part of the brain which processes rewards and motivation.

Watching pornographic material can also lead to a decrease in grey matter, making the brains of these men generally smaller than those who choose not to watch it.

Dr Kühn told Reuters: “We found that another brain region, that is also part of the striatum that is active when people see sexual stimuli, shows less activation the more pornography participants consumed.”