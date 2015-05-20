Tupac’s friend conducts ‘harambee’ for film

Tupac Shakur’s friend Gobi Rahimi is crowdfunding a film about the late rapper’s final days in hospital after he was shot in 1996.
The producer – who directed two of the star’s music videos – is hoping to raise $300,000 in seed money through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign to make the film, titled ‘7Dayz’, which will tell the story of the week the musician spent in hospital before his death, after being wounded in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

Speaking about the story behind the movie, he wrote on the crowdfunding page: “I was waiting for Tupac at club 662 in Las Vegas after the Mike Tyson fight on September 7, 1996. Soon after, I was informed by rapper Nate Dogg that Tupac and Suge Knight had been shot and taken to University Hospital. I immediately rushed there to be by Tupac’s side. This was the first of an emotional 7 days that I sat guard over Tupac who was in an induced coma, riding the line between life and death. 7Dayz is the story of my experience at the hospital amidst death threats, undercover FBI informants and an uncooperative Police Department.”

Continuing to speak about what has spurred him on with the production, the filmmaker added he felt he owes it to the ‘Ghetto Gospel’ rapper, who died at the age of 25, to make the movie.

He wrote: “I was inspired to tell this story because I believe that ‘history is written by great people’s contemporaries’. I was witness to Tupac’s final days and I owe it to him and to the world to tell this story.”

However, Gobi’s production isn’t the only film being made about the musician, as Carl Franklin was recently announced as the replacement director for Morgan Creek’s biopic of the rapper, for which filming is expected to begin in September.

