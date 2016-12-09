Video
This New Challenge Has Turned The Internet Into A Dance Off
Once upon a time there was the internet, and the internet gave inception to all these crazy and fun challenges like the very famous 'Harlem Shake' that went viral. Well one creative producer, @RemixGodsuede figured he'll lighten things up for this year's thanksgiving and lighten things up he has. Here's
Mac Miller Shares ‘Stay’ Video
Probably my favorite song from the album, Mac Miller shared a new video for album cut “Stay,” a low-key clip that finds the rapper hanging out on the beach in less than ideal conditions. Mac is bundled up throughout the the video, but still manages to convey the carefree feeling of spending a sunset
Watch Leonardo Dicaprio’s “Before the Flood” Full Documentary
8months after winning his long-awaited Oscar honored for his work in The Revenant beating fellow nominees Bryan Cranston, Matt Damon, Micheal Fassbender and Eddie Redmayne, Actor Leonardo Dicaprio during his acceptance speech took time to take a stance on climate change and to petition world leaders
Zambian music group Urban hype launches new video
Taurus Musik has proudly released the official video for 'Touch and Go' from the signed Zambian Trio, Urban Hype. Zambian music group Urban hype with their fresh and sweet sound are responsible for major hits like Let it burn (Chimbilimbili), Sweet Melody, Paloma which have received massive air play.
The Game has done the same freestyle for 4 years now
All hip hop heads have secretly LOL after reading the title of this article. Yes, you are justified to laugh out loud because your eyes are not playing any tricks on you. Your "favorite rapper" has been doing the same freestyle for the last four years. You heard me right, for the last FOUR YEARS. REALLY?
NEW VIDEO: Lon Jon “RUN THE CITY”
Underrated or not we all have to admit that Lon Jon is one of the most skilled rappers Kenya has to offer. If rap was to ever determine the fate of humanity, Lon Jon would be on the front row of those who are to save us! Now check out the video to one of his most talked about singles this year. “Run
EXCLUSIVE: Preview Of Khaligraph’s Upcoming Video
The father of many, Khaligraph Jones, has just let us peep into his music store and by the looks of things, no one could have seen this coming! Not by a long shot! He just released a snippet to his next single, 'Come Dada' alongside singer Aziz in a whole other style and definition! Check it out below
