Mac Miller Shares ‘Stay’ Video

Probably my favorite song from the album, Mac Miller shared a new video for album cut “Stay,” a low-key clip that finds the rapper hanging out on the beach in less than ideal conditions. Mac is bundled up throughout the the video, but still manages to convey the carefree feeling of spending a sunset

Zambian music group Urban hype launches new video

Taurus Musik has proudly released the official video for 'Touch and Go' from the signed Zambian Trio, Urban Hype. Zambian music group Urban hype with their fresh and sweet sound are responsible for major hits like Let it burn (Chimbilimbili), Sweet Melody, Paloma which have received massive air play.

NEW VIDEO: Lon Jon “RUN THE CITY”

Underrated or not we all have to admit that Lon Jon is one of the most skilled rappers Kenya has to offer. If rap was to ever determine the fate of humanity, Lon Jon would be on the front row of those who are to save us! Now check out the video to one of his most talked about singles this year. “Run

EXCLUSIVE: Preview Of Khaligraph’s Upcoming Video

The father of many, Khaligraph Jones, has just let us peep into his music store and by the looks of things, no one could have seen this coming! Not by a long shot! He just released a snippet to his next single, 'Come Dada' alongside singer Aziz in a whole other style and definition! Check it out below

