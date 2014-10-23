I would do a collabo with David from the bible – Juliani #TheGrill
We're used to Jeff's high profiled interviews where he does the superb job of grilling his guests on a variety of topics ranging from social to geo-political issues. But what happens when his bench is taken away and he has to perch on a table [by himself] to be grilled? In this interview I took on a
I know, it feels like it was just a month ago when it was announced that Wanjira had joined The Fuse. On this week's The Grill, we have featured Sharon Mundia. You will probably recognize the sultry voiced Sharon; she is the fashion blogger behind This Is Ess, and commands a large following on the social
The Americans have Chris Tucker and Chris Rock. We Kenyans have our very own Chris Foot. While he may disagree with the comparison, the former Capital FM breakfast presenter did tickle our funny bones effortlessly as he answered our questions on #TheGrill earlier last week. He also weighed in on the
Celebrated and legendary Nigerian Superstar D'banj has showcased his versatility…
The true test of a champion is not whether he can triumph, but whether…
Fresh off the Afrima awards where he won 2 awards, Israeli born musician,…
Prince Harry was keen to tie the knot with someone who has "already in…
LL Cool J has become the first rapper to receive the prestigious Kennedy…
Wolf Alice, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes and Slaves are among the…
Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has reportedly been found dead…
Nothing But Thieves are keen to defeat the rock star image by carving…
Kanye West will reportedly be joined by Chris Martin and 2 Chainz during…
Florence + the Machine have replaced Foo Fighters as Friday's (26.06.15)…
Natalie Portman has recalled how what she believed to be an innocent invitation…
John Boyega has said 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is "very messy" but explores…
Kate Winslet has revealed, although Leonardo DiCaprio bagged the role…
Hugh Jackman has ruled out starring as metal claw-bearing mutant Wolverine…
Hollywood star Vin Diesel believes social media has helped to change the…