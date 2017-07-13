The Alternative

Gilad Millo’s gift to Angel Uriel

It’s a celebration of Uriel whom I never had a chance to meet in life, but who’s energy since his tragic death has affected me in ways I can’t explain – these poignant words from Israeli born diplomat turned musician Gilad Millo on the release of his new track “Angel Uriel” on 9th July.

Project X – A fathers war at home!

The last few days have seen parents scampering for cover, the rhetoric? “Children of nowadays are too spoilt”, “The world is coming to an end”, “What is happening!”, “If I catch my son/daughter in anything like this, I’ll kill him/her!” A whole load of bull Some few weeks ago I attended

4 Silent Relationship Killers

There is something divine about love. Two adults of the opposite sex making a conscious decision to be an item is a beautiful thing. Magic has nothing on it. When two people who like each other decide to take things to the next level, there is an overwhelming feeling of joy that borders delirium. The

Kamlesh to release ‘Breaking News’

Patrick Kagaba who goes by the stage name of Kamlesh Kagaba lost his mother in 2014. A tragedy that turned out to be a moment of great awakening came with colossal amounts of pain. What he describes as one of the most painful moments in his life sharply reminded him of the frailty and temporal nature

This too is cheating #EmotionalCheating

There was a man who was young and foolish, he would make himself emotionally available to many girls, listening to them as they poured their hearts out to him. They would pour out their frustrations and joys to him. He was the designated counselor for many young ladies. Well, he justified it because

Marry Him! Qualities of good Husband Material

Last week on Thursday, I wrote an article with a list of qualities that in my opinion makes wife material (Three non-negotiable qualities of wife material ). A reader, who is a Kenyan studying in Ukraine requested to do a response. The article below is the piece she wrote that first appeared here. By

