Save the date: Fusion Night Sept 13th

Faraja Cancer Support Trust invites you to FUSION NIGHT, an evening of fun and dance on Saturday the 13th of September at Lions Centre Loresho from 7 p.m. Entertainment by Dan Aceda, Wanny Angerer and Alisha Popat.

Enjoy a dazzling fashion show by cancer survivors, a sumptuous dinner and an auction where you can bid and win fantastic prizes!

Individual tickets are only Kshs 7,500 and a corporate table of 8 goes for Kshs 60,000

For more information call ARWA on 0727729287 or [email protected]

Fusion Night on September 13th at Lions Centre Loresho.

Proudly sponsored by I&M Bank and Capital Fm