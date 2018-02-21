NewMusic: D’banj’s Street Anthem Issa Banga

Celebrated and legendary Nigerian Superstar D’banj has showcased his versatility on his latest track “Issa Banga” which features Slimcase and Mr Real of the Legbegbe fame.

The energetic and fast paced track sees D’banj who’s had over a decade’s worth experience in the Global Music industry go back to the street with this African infused track that showcases street dancing creating an unstoppable wave during the entire video.

“When I played it at a fashion shoot, everyone was surprised to hear that it was D’banj even as they kept dancing to it and it has received numerous requests on the radio as well, model turned celebrity DJ Jo Kisila said. It has a lot of energy and the video just makes you want to dance; I’m glad that he’s experimented with a different sound.”

Shot in what appears to be an inner city, the fresh funky video is going to be on loop for a very long time during this time of renewed interest in African music worldwide.

Watch Issa Banga here:

