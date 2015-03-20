Man’s Girlfriend And Ex Jump Into River To Test His Love

A man’s current girlfriend and his ex threw themselves into a river to see who he’d save first.

Wu Hsia, from China, broke up with long-term girlfriend Jun Tang, 20, after meeting new love Rong Tsao.

However, the younger woman refused to let go of her man, and so he arranged a meeting with the three of them to prove the issue once and for all.

He said: “I was sick of being nagged from both sides.

“Rong was moaning about Jun and Jun was moaning about her and it all got too much.”

Wu rescued his current girlfriend, while his ex was saved by his brother, with the help of the fire brigade.