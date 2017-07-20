Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington found dead

by |

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has reportedly been found dead after taking his own life.

The 41-year-old singer reportedly took his own life and was found hanged at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estate in Los Angeles just before 9am on Thursday (20.07.17) TMZ reports.

Just a few days ago, Chester had been seen at a recording studio with his bandmates.

The ‘Crawling’ hitmaker – who had three children with wife Talinda Bentley and another three from previous relationships – had struggled with drugs and alcohol abuse in the past and previously admitted he had considered suicide after being abused as a child by an older male.

He confessed to being a ”full blown, raging alcoholic” but had tried to put that behind him.

Speaking in 2011, he said: ”I don’t drink. I choose to be sober now. I have drunk over the last six years, but I just don’t want to be that person anymore.”

He also spoke frankly about being abused.

He said: ”If I think back to when I was really young, to when I was being molested, to when all these horrible things were going on around me, I shudder.”

The ‘In the End’ hitmaker was also the singer in Dead by Sunrise, and performed as frontman for Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015, as well as collaborating as a solo artist with the likes of his Santana, Motley Crue, his close friend Chris Cornell – who committed suicide in May – DJ Z-Trip and Handsome Boy Modeling School.

He also had movie roles in ‘Saw 3D’ and both ‘Crank’ films.

Connect with us

Latest Stories

Jose Chameleone serves up Afro Futurism on “Champion” Video

Jose Chameleone had promised his fans a treat ahead of releasing the video

#NewMusic: D’banj’s Street Anthem Issa Banga

Celebrated and legendary Nigerian Superstar D'banj has showcased his versatility

Jose Chameleone Enters The Ring With “Champion”

The true test of a champion is not whether he can triumph, but whether

AFRIMA award winner Gilad Millo releases ‘love’ video

Fresh off the Afrima awards where he won 2 awards, Israeli born musician,

Prince Harry predicted he’d marry a celeb

Prince Harry was keen to tie the knot with someone who has "already in

Popular Stories

Rock

Foo Fighters announce major supports acts for 2018 tour

Wolf Alice, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes and Slaves are among the

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington found dead

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has reportedly been found dead

Nothing But Thieves don’t want rock star image

Nothing But Thieves are keen to defeat the rock star image by carving

Kanye to be joined by Chris Martin, 2 Chainz at Glastonbury?

Kanye West will reportedly be joined by Chris Martin and 2 Chainz during

Florence + the Machine replace Foo Fighters at Glastonbury

Florence + the Machine have replaced Foo Fighters as Friday's (26.06.15)

Hollywood

Natalie Portman: Hollywood producer lured me onto private jet

Natalie Portman has recalled how what she believed to be an innocent invitation

John Boyega dubs Star Wars: The Last Jedi very messy

John Boyega has said 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is "very messy" but explores

Kate Winslet auditioned for Titanic with Matthew McConaughey

Kate Winslet has revealed, although Leonardo DiCaprio bagged the role

Hugh Jackman won’t star as Wolverine in Deadpool movie

Hugh Jackman has ruled out starring as metal claw-bearing mutant Wolverine

Vin Diesel explains his love of social media

Hollywood star Vin Diesel believes social media has helped to change the