Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington found dead

The 41-year-old singer reportedly took his own life and was found hanged at a private residence in Palos Verdes Estate in Los Angeles just before 9am on Thursday (20.07.17) TMZ reports.

Just a few days ago, Chester had been seen at a recording studio with his bandmates.

The ‘Crawling’ hitmaker – who had three children with wife Talinda Bentley and another three from previous relationships – had struggled with drugs and alcohol abuse in the past and previously admitted he had considered suicide after being abused as a child by an older male.

He confessed to being a ”full blown, raging alcoholic” but had tried to put that behind him.

Speaking in 2011, he said: ”I don’t drink. I choose to be sober now. I have drunk over the last six years, but I just don’t want to be that person anymore.”

He also spoke frankly about being abused.

He said: ”If I think back to when I was really young, to when I was being molested, to when all these horrible things were going on around me, I shudder.”

The ‘In the End’ hitmaker was also the singer in Dead by Sunrise, and performed as frontman for Stone Temple Pilots from 2013 to 2015, as well as collaborating as a solo artist with the likes of his Santana, Motley Crue, his close friend Chris Cornell – who committed suicide in May – DJ Z-Trip and Handsome Boy Modeling School.

He also had movie roles in ‘Saw 3D’ and both ‘Crank’ films.