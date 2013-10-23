Kim Kardashian: I feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be marrying Kanye West



Kim Kardashian feels like the “luckiest girl in the world” to be marrying Kanye West and says his proposal was ‘truly magical.’

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, who has a four-month-old daughter, North West, with the rapper, was shocked when he proposed with a $3 million, 15-carat diamond, ring in the middle of AT&T Park in San Francisco, California, on her 33rd birthday on Monday night, and says the event was “magical.”

The brunette beauty told E! News: “Last night was truly magical!!! I am the luckiest girl in the world!”

She added: “I get to marry my best friend!”

The ‘New Slaves’ rapper, 36, asked Kim’s mother, Kris Jenner, for her permission to propose before renting the baseball field out for $35,000 and hiring a 50-member orchestra for $50,000, who performed his hit ‘Knock You Down’ and Lana Del Ray’s ‘Young & Beautiful,’ before fireworks lit up the sky and the words “PLEEEASE MARRY MEEE!!!” flashed up on the scoreboard.

Kanye secretly flew all of Kim’s family and best friends to the venue, who ran out to wish them well and celebrate at an instant engagement party as soon as she said yes.

He also booked San Francisco’s top caterer for the event and helped to design her engagement ring with Lorraine Schwartz.

A spokesperson for the jewellery designer said: “Kanye was involved in every single way. He had a vision from the beginning. He looked at a lot of stones and he wanted only the best. He wanted the diamond to look like it was floating on air. Everything was his idea from beginning to end.”