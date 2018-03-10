Jose Chameleone serves up Afro Futurism on “Champion” Video

Jose Chameleone had promised his fans a treat ahead of releasing the video for his song “Champion” And, in true form, the East African Superstar didn’t disappoint.

Collaborating with famed Brazilian producer Jordan Hoechlin, the multi talented artist gives us a glimpse into his imagination while treating us to a visual feast laden with science fiction interspersed with present day life while narrating his story.

Acha niwatambulie Joseph Mayanja Chameleone Yule mtoto mtoka mbali, Wana madharau mengi hawakumbuki zile siku tuna nywa uji bila sukari, Shukrani mola mwema alinijalia, Asante sana mashabiki munaniombea, Wanahitaji ma’Selfie napo tembea, Asante sana mola mola mola mwema..

A touching moment, is when he recounts his humble beginnings, rapping in swahili that he often had porridge without sugar, connecting and immediately inspiring fans who might have thought of giving up during a difficult period in their life, letting them know they too can make it. In a self reflective moment Jose credits his achievements to God, while thanking everyone who has continuously prayed for him.

The video, which appears to be the first in a series, also features a cameo from his brother, Weasel; one half of the Goodlyfe Duo.

You can watch Champion here:

