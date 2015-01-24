Fall Out Boy still feel like ‘underdogs’

Fall Out Boy have confessed that despite having released their sixth album, they still feel like the underdogs in the music industry.



The ‘Thanks For The Memories’ hitmakers – Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley – are currently battling Mark Ronson’s ‘Uptown Special’ for the UK number 1 album spot with their sixth record ‘American Beauty/American Psycho’ but Pete admits there was a time when they didn’t think they’d ever perform together again.

He said: “It means a great deal to us.

“There was a point when I thought we’d never play or make music again. Then we re-emerged and it’s cool we have a place in music again.”

Patrick added: “But we still feel like underdogs, even after all this time, and that will never change. Every time we achieve something there is a new peak and valley scenario. And whatever point we are at we are always the least likely people to be in that situation.”

The rockers also revealed that in the early years of their career they were worried about making music that didn’t conform to the ideas of specific genres, but now they’re older they’re only interested in doing what works for them.

Patrick told The Sun newspaper: “When you are younger, you are scared of how people react. Now we know who we are … Now we have the reward of doing something we are excited about, rather than operating in fear. We are just not scared anymore. You just have to be who you are.”