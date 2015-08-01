End of Hip-Hop Fairy Tale? Nicki Minaj dumps Meek Mill

Nicki Minaj has reportedly split up with Meek Mill after he became involved in bitter feuds with her pal Drake and ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels.



The ‘Anaconda’ hitmaker has allegedly grown sick of the rapper after he engaged in a bitter online feud with her pal Drake and insulted her ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels – who she dated for over a decade before they broke up last year – leading to her dumping him on Thursday (30.07.15).

A source close to Nicki told MediaTakeOut.com: “It’s complicated. I think they took their relationship too far, too fast.”

However, the 32-year-old star – who began dating Meek at the end of last year shortly after breaking up with Safaree – is currently on tour with the hip hop musician, although they will both complete the string of tour dates.

The source added: “The two plan on fulfilling the rest of the tour obligations together.”

And while it was reportedly Nicki who decided to end their relationship, Meek is less than impressed with his former lover after she failed to pick sides during his bitter feud with Drake.

A friend told HollywoodLife.com: “Meek’s not feeling Nicki right now. He’s really hurt over the fact that she’s not jumping in and defending him in this war with Drake. He literally wants her to say, ‘F**k You’ to Drake. He wants her to choose sides.”