The Nairobi’s Hottest Sensation!!! The Reigning Top Media And Award Winning Dj in Kenya. Capital FM’s DJ Joe Mfalme was the winner of the 2010 Pilsner Mfalme Hottest Media DJ.

In 2009, he got the second prize for the inaugural Pilsner Mfalme Hottest DJ competition.

A Blessed Kenyan 254’s Hottest Sensation…Award Wining Top Media Dj At Capital Fm And Channel O’s Africa’s Resident Dj.

Favourite genres of music are Ragga, Dancehall, Crunk and Ol’Skul hip Hop.

Radio Schedule

Wednesday-The Mid Week Party from 6am-10am.

Wednesday-Radio Active Mixx from 2pm-3pm.

Thursday-Take Over Mixx from 8pm-9pm.

Friday-The Heat from 7pm-9pm.

Check him out also on www.DeejayJoeMfalme.com