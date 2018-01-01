Spot Jo Kisila walking down various runways across Africa, on billboards or on your tv screen.

The highly athletic model, Dj and recent Tv presenter is signed to top model agency in Cape Town and has bagged several awards including Best East African Model at the SFW awards and merging Model at the FAFA Insight awards.

Jo is a twin, an International Business Administration graduate and was a Kenya Rugby Junior Team player.

When the versatile Dj’s not shooting on set or keeping crowds on their feet at parties, clubs or various festivals, he loves playing soccer, barbecues and travelling.