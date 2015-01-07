Courtney Love is bored of rock ‘n’ roll

Courtney Love knew she was finished with rock ‘n’ roll when she got bored playing her songs on tour last year.



The hellraising singer realised she had to walk away from the genre that made her a star while on stage in Australia last year when she felt dismayed having to perform her old songs.

Recalling the gig, she said: “I got to that part where I’m looking down at the set list going, ‘Really, ‘Malibu’ next? Are we halfway done yet?’ And when that happens in rock ‘n’ roll, it’s like, ‘OK, I’ve got to look at something else. Because I’m not loving this. I’m not in the moment. Forget persona, forget who is new and who is old, your mojo is your mojo.”

After deciding to turn her back on rock, Courtney was inspired to try something completely new which led her to landing a role in Todd Almond’s pop opera ‘Kansas City Choir Boy’.

The 50-year-old musician insists the show – which opens at the Prototype Festival in New York on Thursday (08.01.14) – has given her a new lease of life because it’s a totally new challenge for her.

Courtney hopes she and Todd can take the production to other cities if it is well received.

The former Hole rocker – the widow of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain – said: “It’s baptism by fire, but I’m going to hang in and give it my best … I’ve never done musical theatre – I really wanted to do theatre, but probably I’m not ready to do a play quite yet. Fortuitously, Todd wrote this thing eight years ago, and I met him and I fell in love with it … It’s like putting out a single. If it gets catchy, then we do it in London or something. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We think it’s really catchy and fabulous.”