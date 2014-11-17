Colin Farrell campaigning for gay marriage rights

by |

Colin Farrell is campaigning for gay marriage rights in his native Ireland after his brother was forced to leave the country in order to tie the knot.
Celebrities at the 'Winter's Tale' Premiere in NYC

The Hollywood actor is putting his support behind a ‘yes’ vote in his native country because he believes in equal rights for the LGBT community and was dismayed when his openly gay brother Eamon had to go to Canada to legally marry his partner.

Writing in the Sunday World newspaper, he revealed: “The fact that my brother had to leave Ireland to have his dream of being married become real is insane.

“That’s why this is personal to me. It’s time to right the scales of justice here. To sign up and register to vote next year so that each individual’s voice can be heard.

“My brother is now at home in Dublin living in peace and love with his husband of some years, Steven. They are about the healthiest and happiest couple I know.”

Colin, 38, knew his older sibling was gay when he was at school and he admits he is very proud of the way Eamon faced up to homophobic bullies, even when they beat him for being attracted to men.

The ‘Total Recall’ star said: “I think I found out my brother wasn’t grovelling in heterosexual mud like most boys our age when I was around 12. I remember feeling surprised. Intrigued. I was curious because it was different from anything I’d known or heard of and yet it didn’t seem unnatural to me. I just knew my brother liked men and, I repeat, it didn’t seem unnatural to me.

“My brother Eamon didn’t choose to be gay. Yes, he chose to wear eyeliner to school and that probably wasn’t the most pragmatic response to the daily torture he experienced at the hands of school bullies. But he was always proud of who he was. Proud and defiant and, of course, provocative. Even when others were casting him out with fists and ridicule and the laughter of pure loathsome derision, he maintained an integrity and dignity that flew in the face of the cruelty that befell him.”

There will be a referendum on whether to make gay marriage legal in Ireland in the first half of 2015. It comes five years after same-sex couples were given the right to enter into civil partnerships with their partners.

Connect with us

Latest Stories

Jose Chameleone serves up Afro Futurism on “Champion” Video

Jose Chameleone had promised his fans a treat ahead of releasing the video

#NewMusic: D’banj’s Street Anthem Issa Banga

Celebrated and legendary Nigerian Superstar D'banj has showcased his versatility

Jose Chameleone Enters The Ring With “Champion”

The true test of a champion is not whether he can triumph, but whether

AFRIMA award winner Gilad Millo releases ‘love’ video

Fresh off the Afrima awards where he won 2 awards, Israeli born musician,

Prince Harry predicted he’d marry a celeb

Prince Harry was keen to tie the knot with someone who has "already in

Popular Stories

Rock

Foo Fighters announce major supports acts for 2018 tour

Wolf Alice, Frank Carter and The Rattlesnakes and Slaves are among the

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington found dead

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington has reportedly been found dead

Nothing But Thieves don’t want rock star image

Nothing But Thieves are keen to defeat the rock star image by carving

Kanye to be joined by Chris Martin, 2 Chainz at Glastonbury?

Kanye West will reportedly be joined by Chris Martin and 2 Chainz during

Florence + the Machine replace Foo Fighters at Glastonbury

Florence + the Machine have replaced Foo Fighters as Friday's (26.06.15)

Hollywood

Natalie Portman: Hollywood producer lured me onto private jet

Natalie Portman has recalled how what she believed to be an innocent invitation

John Boyega dubs Star Wars: The Last Jedi very messy

John Boyega has said 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' is "very messy" but explores

Kate Winslet auditioned for Titanic with Matthew McConaughey

Kate Winslet has revealed, although Leonardo DiCaprio bagged the role

Hugh Jackman won’t star as Wolverine in Deadpool movie

Hugh Jackman has ruled out starring as metal claw-bearing mutant Wolverine

Vin Diesel explains his love of social media

Hollywood star Vin Diesel believes social media has helped to change the