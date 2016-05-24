Beyoncé and Jay Z record secret album

Beyoncé and Jay Z have put split rumours behind them and have reportedly recorded a secret album together.

The couple made headlines after the ‘Formation’ singer released her visual album ‘Lemonade’ on April 23, as many of the lyrics on the record appeared to suggest the rapper had been unfaithful, but they had worked through their problems.

Though the pair – who have four-year-old daughter Blue Ivy together – haven’t spoken out to address the speculation, their planned joint record will be their response to the claims.

The ‘Encore’ rapper, 46, and his 34-year-old wife’s surprise LP is said to be complete and will reportedly be put out on his Tidal streaming service very soon.

A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: “Jay and Beyoncé were never going to do an interview to address all the questions that came up after ‘Lemonade.’ It’s more their style to respond through music.”

It is not known how long they’ve been working on the new secret album as Beyoncé is busy in the midst of her ‘Formation World Tour’ but it is a project which has been rumoured for years.

it’s not the first time the couple – who married in April 2008 – have collaborated together – in 2002 they recorded ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ followed by 2003’s ‘Crazy In Love’.

Beyoncé also laid down vocals on Jay Z’s ‘Hollywood’, and more recently, they have worked together on ‘Lift Off’, ‘Drunk in Love’ and ‘Part II (On the Run)’.

It was previously claimed the ’99 Problems’ hitmaker was planning his own musical response to ‘Lemonade’.

A source said recently: “Jay is working on an album telling his side of things.”

When ‘Lemonade’ debuted on HBO, fans were shocked by hard-hitting clips including a couple cuddling up to one another, as the brunette beauty sand: “Looking at my watch he should have been home. I regret the day I put that ring on.”

And further lyrics included: “This is your final warning, You know I give you life, If you try this s**t again, You gon’ lose your wife”