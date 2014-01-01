We've got 24 gifts to give away in 24 days this festive season..
It's Capital FM's 24 Days of Christmas! Simply scroll down to the calendar below and click on the dates, see what gifts are up for grabs and comment by giving us a reason why you deserve the gift most!
Tune into 'the best mix of music' for more details
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4