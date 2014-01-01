We've got 24 gifts to give away in 24 days this festive season..
It's Capital FM's 24 Days of Christmas! Simply scroll down to the calendar below and click on the dates, see what gifts are up for grabs and comment by giving us a reason why you deserve the gift most!
Tune into 'the best mix of music' for more details
It's Capital FM's 24 Days of Christmas! Simply scroll down to the calendar below and click on the dates, see what gifts are up for grabs and comment by giving us a reason why you deserve the gift most!
Tune into 'the best mix of music' for more details
-
- 188 Restaurant - Kempinski
- 288 Restaurant - Kempinski
- 388 Restaurant - Kempinski
- 4Lucca Restaurant - Kempinski
- 5Lucca Restaurant - Kempinski
- 6Lucca Restaurant - Kempinski
- 7Café Villa Rosa
- 8Café Villa Rosa
- 9Café Villa Rosa
- 10Cake and Wine
- 11Cake and Wine
- 12Cake and Wine
- 13Gym Membership
- 14Gym Membership
- 15Kiko Romeo
- 161 night for 2 - Kempinski
- 17Sweddish Massage - Kempinski
- 18Box of cupcakes - Kempinski
- 19The Maji – Boutique Hotel
- 20Safaricom
- 21Safaricom
- 22Safaricom
- 23Lucca Deli
- 24The Maji – Boutique Hotel
-
- 25
- 26
- 27
- 28
- 29
- 30
- 31
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4