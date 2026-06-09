Witness in Shakahola Trial Detail Child Neglect and Isolation Claims

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – The Shakahola massacre trial continued at the Tononoka Law Courts where the prosecution cross-examined defence witnesses in the case against Paul Mackenzie and 39 co-accused persons.

Seven individuals testified before Principal Magistrate Nelly Chepchirchir, with the court hearing disturbing accounts relating to alleged child neglect, isolation, and extremist teachings within the suspected commune.

Among them, 44-year-old Agnes Jumba told the court she was introduced to a preacher through Paul Mackenzie’s Times TV broadcast, later moving into his ministry network.

She admitted relocating her child to Shakahola despite knowing there were no schools in the area, stating she “fully knew there were no educational facilities.”

Another accused, Lucas Owino, refused to swear on The Bible, identifying himself as a ‘Mteule’ (chosen one).

He testified that residents were discouraged from interacting under strict rules allegedly imposed within the settlement.

The court also heard testimony from Alice Kawira, who recounted the death of her child after returning from hospital care, and admitted withdrawing her children from school following the COVID-19 pandemic and not resuming education after relocation.

Other witnesses described enforcement of internal discipline, including physical punishment of minors, and ideological justification for withdrawing children from formal education.

The case continues as the prosecution team led by senior state counsel intensifies cross-examination of the accused persons.