Two Killed in Suspected Somalia Militia Attack in Mandera

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – Two people have been killed and another seriously injured following a suspected cross-border militia attack in Mandera County near the Kenya-Somalia border.

According to a police report, the attack occurred at around 3am on Monday when about 10 heavily armed militia members believed to be from Somalia crossed into Elgolicha village and opened fire on residents.

“The assailants, who were reportedly armed with assault rifles and suspected to belong to the Marehan community, shot dead 82-year-old Abdo Ali Gole, a member of the Garreh community,” the report indicated.

His wife, Fatuma Issack, sustained multiple injuries during the attack and was initially admitted at Elwak Referral Hospital before being transferred to Wajir County Referral Hospital for specialised treatment.

Police said she suffered a fracture on the right radius, a gunshot wound to the right distal thigh and injuries to the left arm.

The attackers also killed Ibrahim Issack, described as a middle-aged man, near the Kenya-Somalia border before fleeing the scene.

Security agencies say tension remains high between the two communities following the deadly incident, with efforts mounted to restore calm and enhance security in the area.

Preliminary investigations established that the two deceased persons were positively identified by relatives as Ibrahim Issack and Abdo Ali Gole.

Post-mortem examinations conducted on the bodies confirmed that both victims died from excessive bleeding caused by gunshot wounds.

The bodies were later released to their families for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.