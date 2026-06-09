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Protests Erupt again in Nanyuki Over Proposed Ebola Treatment Facility

The demonstrations disrupted normal business activities in parts of the town as protesters expressed fears over public health risks.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – Residents in Nanyuki town staged protests on Tuesday over plans to establish an Ebola quarantine and treatment facility allegedly intended to handle American citizens exposed to the deadly virus.

The demonstrations disrupted normal business activities in parts of the town as protesters expressed fears over public health risks and demanded greater transparency from the government regarding the proposed facility.

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Carrying placards and chanting slogans, the residents accused authorities of failing to adequately consult local communities before moving forward with the project.

Some protesters raised concerns about the safety of locating the facility near populated areas, schools and businesses, arguing that the town was not adequately prepared to handle a potential Ebola-related emergency.

The planned facility has sparked growing debate in Laikipia County, with local leaders and residents questioning the decision-making process behind the project and calling for more public participation.

Concerns have also been raised about the possible economic impact on Nanyuki, a key tourism and business hub in the region, amid fears that reports of an Ebola treatment centre could discourage tourists and investors.

The protests come amid an ongoing legal battle in which the Laikipia County Government is opposing the establishment of the proposed Ebola quarantine and isolation facility within the county.

County officials have argued in court filings that the project raises serious concerns relating to public health, governance, tourism and child safety, particularly because the proposed site is said to be within the Kenya Air Force Base in Nanyuki, where schools are also located.

Authorities had not issued an immediate statement on the protests by Monday evening, although security officers were deployed to monitor the situation and maintain order.

Health officials have maintained that Kenya continues to strengthen its preparedness measures against possible Ebola outbreaks amid regional concerns over cross-border transmission risks.

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