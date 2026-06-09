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Kenya, Norway Explore New Shipping Routes Linking Mombasa, Lamu and Europe

Ruto said the proposed routes will enhance links between the ports of Mombasa and Lamu and Norwegian ports as part of efforts to expand Kenya’s maritime and blue economy agenda.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 9 – President William Ruto has announced that Kenya and Norway are exploring new shipping routes aimed at boosting trade, strengthening supply chain resilience and improving maritime connectivity between the two countries.

Speaking during engagements with the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association in Oslo, Norway, Ruto said the proposed routes will enhance links between the ports of Mombasa and Lamu and Norwegian ports as part of efforts to expand Kenya’s maritime and blue economy agenda.

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The President noted that the partnership is also expected to support the expansion of Kenya’s shipbuilding capacity while opening up new opportunities for investment, technology transfer and skills development in the maritime sector.

Ruto said the discussions also focused on cooperation in green shipping, fisheries, ocean sustainability and decarbonisation, including plans to establish green trade corridors between Kenya and Norway.

The talks form part of Kenya’s broader strategy to position itself as a key maritime and logistics hub in the region while creating employment opportunities for Kenyan seafarers and maritime professionals.

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