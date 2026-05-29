PS Karugu Pledges Diligent Service Following New State Department Role

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – East African Community Principal Secretary Caroline Karugu has expressed gratitude to President William Ruto after being assigned additional responsibility to oversee the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development.

In a statement, Karugu said she was honoured by the trust placed in her and pledged to serve the country with dedication.

“I sincerely thank H.E. President William Ruto for entrusting me with the additional responsibility of steering the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development. I am honoured by the confidence bestowed upon me and pledge to do my very best in serving our nation diligently and faithfully,” she said.

The appointment places Karugu at the helm of efforts aimed at advancing development programmes in Kenya’s Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), a key pillar in the government’s development and climate resilience agenda.

President William Ruto appointed Kello Harsama to replace Mohammed Liban as Principal Secretary for the State Department for Petroleum.

Liban was among three government officials who resigned in March after being implicated in the alleged importation of substandard fuel.

Harsama previously served as Principal Secretary in the State Department for ASALs and Regional Development.