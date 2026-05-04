Ole Kina Urges Treasury to Stop Off-Budget Spending Under Article 223

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has urged the government to halt the introduction of new projects in the 2026/2027 financial year budget, calling instead for the completion of ongoing initiatives and the settlement of all verified pending bills.

In a statement, Ole Kina said the country must prioritise fiscal discipline and accountability, warning against the continued expansion of projects amid rising financial obligations.

“Kenya’s FY 2026/2027 budget should not fund new projects until all existing promises and ongoing projects are completed, and all verified pending bills are paid,” he said.

He also criticised the National Treasury’s use of Article 223 of the Constitution, cautioning against spending outside the approved budget framework.

“Treasury must stop using Article 223 to spend outside the Appropriation Act and the budget approved by Parliament, except strictly within constitutional limits,” he added.

Article 223 of the Constitution of Kenya permits the national government to spend money not authorized by an Appropriation Act if funds are insufficient or for a new purpose.

This supplementary expenditure requires subsequent parliamentary approval within two months, limits spending to 10% of the previous budget, and is often used for emergencies.

His remarks come against the backdrop of a Sh4.7 trillion budget for the 2026/2027 financial year, which was endorsed by the Cabinet on February 10.

According to a dispatch from State House, the budget projects total revenues of Sh3.5 trillion against an expenditure of Sh4.7 trillion, highlighting a significant fiscal deficit.

Recurrent expenditure is set to take up the largest share at Sh3.46 trillion, while development spending has been allocated Sh749.5 billion.

Transfers to county governments are projected at Sh495.7 billion, alongside Sh2 billion earmarked for the Contingency Fund.

Under the Division of Revenue Bill, 2026, county governments are expected to receive Sh420 billion as an equitable share, equivalent to 21.9 percent of the most recent audited revenue in line with constitutional requirements.

An additional Sh15.2 billion has been proposed for the Equalisation Fund.

Further allocations amounting to Sh75.7 billion are proposed under the County Governments Additional Allocation Bill, 2026, bringing the total transfers to counties to Sh495.7 billion.

The Cabinet, chaired by President William Ruto, said the 2026 Budget Policy Statement is anchored on the theme “Accelerating Gains under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda for Inclusive and Sustainable Growth.”

Ole Kina’s position adds to growing scrutiny over government spending priorities, particularly as the country grapples with budget deficits, pending bills, and pressure to deliver on existing development commitments.