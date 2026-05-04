LSK Seeks Reforms as Kanjama Flags Irregularities in Court Mediation Process

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 4 — Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Charles Kanjama has raised concern over the conduct of court-annexed mediation processes, warning that matters with complex legal questions must remain under the oversight of Advocates of the High Court to safeguard the integrity of justice and the profession.

In a communication to fellow advocates, Kanjama said the Society was increasingly alarmed by emerging practices within Court-Annexed Mediation (CAM), arguing that some developments risk undermining legal standards, professional accountability, and the role of lawyers in dispute resolution.

“Matters before court that are referred to mediation must be handled with due regard to their legal complexity, and where significant legal questions arise, they must be handled by those legally trained and accountable as Advocates of the High Court,” he said.

Describing the concerns as both “practical and systemic,” Kanjama pointed to instances where mediations have proceeded without lawyers present even where parties are represented, as well as cases where mediators are alleged to have stepped into roles traditionally reserved for legal counsel.

He further cited concerns over mediators issuing what he termed “legal direction,” facilitating settlements with questionable legal grounding, and instances where non-advocate mediators were allegedly soliciting clients or imposing fees.

“These are neither trivial things nor theoretical concerns. They are practical breaches that go to the core integrity of justice itself,” he said.

Kanjama warned that court-annexed mediation, while intended to ease caseloads and promote faster dispute resolution, must not evolve into a parallel justice system operating outside established professional safeguards.

“Court-annexed mediation was never intended to dilute the role of Advocates. It was meant to complement the justice system, not to create a parallel process where legal standards are lowered, and professional accountability becomes optional,” he added.

He insisted that where matters are already before the court and involve rights determination or binding settlements, the participation and oversight of advocates remains essential.

At the same time, the LSK president called for reforms to strengthen the mediation framework rather than reject it, proposing expanded accreditation of advocate-mediators, establishment of structured mediation units across LSK branches, and clearer regulatory standards with the Judiciary.

He also urged tighter disciplinary enforcement against what he termed “masqueraders” operating outside legal boundaries.

“CAM must remain facilitative and not a gateway into unauthorized legal practice,” Kanjama said, adding that ethical standards and accountability mechanisms must be applied without exception.

Kanjama acknowledged internal tensions within the profession over the role and expansion of mediation but urged unity among advocates, warning against internal divisions that could weaken their collective standing.

“The space of Advocates shall not be surrendered in whichever circumstances during my tenure as your president. Not in mediation. Not anywhere,” he said.

He assured members that the LSK would pursue “clear, firm and lasting solutions” aimed at protecting both the justice system and the economic and professional interests of advocates.