KCA University, IIA Kenya push for future-focused internal auditing and governance reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 24 — As institutions navigate a rapidly shifting economic landscape characterized by technological disruption and heightened demands for fiscal accountability, KCA University, in collaboration with the Institute of Internal Auditors Kenya, hosted the Internal Audit Month 2026 commemoration.

The high-level forum, themed “Re-imagining Internal Audit: Insight. Influence. Impact,” brought together state regulators, global corporate consultants, and academic leaders to address critical gaps in institutional governance and map out the future of risk assurance in both the public and private sectors.

Speaking during the event, KCA University Vice Chancellor and CEO Prof. Isaiah Wakindiki emphasized the institution’s commitment to nurturing globally competitive, ethically grounded citizens through industry-aligned higher education.

“At KCA University, we believe that academic excellence must directly translate to market-ready leadership. By aligning our programs with strategic industry needs and bringing governance heavyweights to the table, we ensure our graduates don’t just enter industries but transform them. We are training global citizens who view internal auditing not as a compliance checklist, but as a catalyst for institutional growth and integrity,” he said.

The Chief Guest, CPA Jane Micheni, Director of Internal Audit at the National Treasury, challenged practitioners to elevate their strategic and advisory role in the boardroom to drive systemic accountability.

“Re-imagining internal audit means moving away from the traditional, rearview-mirror approach to governance. In the public sector, and indeed across all arms of government, a modern internal auditor must provide foresight. We must deliver the hard insights that protect public resources, optimize performance, and build trust. True influence is earned when the audit function is seen as a value-add, not an antagonist,” she said.

Reinforcing this shift in corporate culture, Dr. Joyce Omina, Chief Executive Officer of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) Kenya, emphasized the urgency of dismantling long-held professional stereotypes.

“For far too long, internal auditors have been viewed through the narrow lens of institutional policemen. The Internal Audit Month is about busting those myths. Our partnership with KCA University is a deliberate step toward equipping future leaders with the mindset that internal audit is a strategic partner,” she noted.

The event featured a panel of industry leaders, including FCPA Rose Mwaura (KCAU Council Member & Chair, Audit, Risk & Compliance Committee), CPA Phares Chege (Deputy Commissioner, Internal Audit, Kenya Revenue Authority), CPA Prof. Peter Kariuki (Associate Professor of Finance, KCA University), and CPA Bonface Mbaabu (Senior Manager, Risk Assurance Services, PwC).

Discussions highlighted the critical role of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analytics in modern risk assessment, urging the academic sector to continuously evolve its curricula to match emerging global financial realities.