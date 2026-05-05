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Justice Lenaola urges stronger Judiciary–Media collaboration

Speaking during a forum organized to mark the World Press Freedom Day 2026 celebrations, Justice Lenaola explained that closer engagement between the Judiciary and the media can help address concerns around reporting, access to information, and the protection of both judicial integrity and media freedom.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 5 – Supreme Court Judge Isaac Lenaola has highlighted the great potential for meaningful collaboration between the media and the Judiciary that is necessary for strengthening public trust and promoting access to accurate information.

Speaking at the Strathmore University during a forum organized by the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) to mark the World Press Freedom Day 2026 celebrations themed: ‘Shaping a Future of Peace,’ Justice Lenaola explained that closer engagement between the Judiciary and the media can help address concerns around reporting, access to information, and the protection of both judicial integrity and media freedom.

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On confronting misinformation, the judge noted that both the Judiciary and the Media share the responsibility to ensure that information reaching the public is accurate, timely, and contextualized.

He underscored the role of journalism in building trust saying that fair and responsible reporting reinforces public confidence in the justice system.

The Supreme Court judge said the Judiciary will provide media summaries to enhance accurate reporting and public understanding of court decisions.

“In strengthening public understanding of judicial processes, we appreciate that Court decisions, especially in politically sensitive matters, can sometimes be complex. However, when reported clearly and accurately, they reduce confusion and help prevent unnecessary tension.” Judge Lenaola explained.

On the collective duty to shape peace, Judge Lenaola told media that they are not just observers of Kenya’s story but have an important role as participants in how, what, when, why and how that story is told.

He urged them to use this influence wisely to inform, to clarify, to unite where possible, and to challenge where necessary but always with a consciousness of the impact and social responsibility their work has on the nation.

“If we work together as the media, Judiciary, and all stakeholders we can shape a Kenya where freedom and peace go hand in hand,” the Supreme Judge emphasized.

He explained that the theme ‘Shaping a Future of Peace’ is not abstract but instead speaks directly to where the country is as a nation, and more importantly, to the choices that must be made going forward as the media, Judiciary and other industries and ordinary citizens.

“Like the Judiciary, you in the Media are an important voice in shaping a future that is laden with peace for the benefit of the people of Kenya.”

The President of Kenya Editors Guild (KEG) Zubeidah Kananu who also spoke at the forum noted that the conversation about peace cannot be separated from the conversation about journalism adding that where journalism is weakened, truth becomes fragile and where truth is fragile, peace becomes impossible.

“We gather today under a theme that is both a mandate and a prayer: Shaping a Future at Peace. In the context of our nation, peace is not merely the absence of conflict; it is the presence of justice and the safety of those who speak truth to power,” she said.

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