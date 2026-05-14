Iran Restores Internet Access to Select Groups After Months-Long Nationwide Blackout

TEHRAN, Iran – Iran has begun restoring limited internet access to select groups after months of an extensive nationwide blackout that had cut off millions of citizens from global connectivity amid ongoing regional conflict and internal security measures.

Reports indicate that the partial restoration is not universal, with access being granted through a tiered system that allows only approved users, businesses, and institutions to reconnect, while the majority of the population remains offline or restricted to domestic networks.

The move marks a shift from the near-total shutdown that began earlier in the year during heightened tensions and conflict in the Middle East, which triggered widespread disruptions to communications infrastructure across the country.

According to monitoring groups and regional reports, the Iranian authorities have implemented a controlled access system commonly referred to as “selective connectivity,” where privileged individuals and organizations regain access to the global internet while ordinary users remain disconnected.

The system has drawn criticism from digital rights advocates, who argue that it creates inequality in access to information and deepens the digital divide in the country.

The blackout, which has lasted for months in varying degrees, is widely considered one of the most severe internet disruptions recorded globally, severely impacting communication, business operations, and access to information.

The prolonged shutdown has had significant economic consequences, with businesses, freelancers, and technology-dependent industries among the hardest hit due to the lack of reliable international connectivity.

Reports indicate that digital transactions, online services, and cross-border communication were heavily restricted during the blackout period, forcing many sectors to rely on limited domestic alternatives.

Citizens have also faced difficulties accessing news, messaging platforms, and essential services, with many relying on VPNs or other circumvention tools where possible.

Authorities have reportedly begun a phased approach to restoring connectivity, prioritizing government institutions, approved enterprises, and strategic sectors.

However, full restoration of unrestricted internet access remains uncertain, as officials continue to cite national security and stability concerns as reasons for maintaining controls.

Internet monitoring organizations note that the current system reflects a broader shift toward controlled digital infrastructure, where access is tightly regulated and unevenly distributed across the population.

The situation remains fluid, with further changes expected as authorities assess security conditions and public pressure over digital access continues to grow.