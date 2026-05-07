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Health CS Aden Duale.

Kenya

CS Duale Dismisses Blood Export Claims, Says Data Refers to Vaccines and Lab Products

Duale said the claims were based on a misinterpretation of trade data from the World Integrated Trade Solutions.

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NAIROBI, Kenya May 7 – Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale now says Kenya does not export donated human blood, dismissing reports suggesting that the country was involved in the export of blood and blood products.

Duale said the claims were based on a misinterpretation of trade data from the World Integrated Trade Solutions (WITS) platform, which listed a broad customs category labelled “human and animal blood.”

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He explained that the classification does not refer to donated blood used for transfusion, but instead covers a wide range of pharmaceutical and biological products, including vaccines, antisera, toxins, microbial cultures, diagnostic reagents, and other laboratory and research materials.

“The Ministry of Health does not export any donated blood or components of blood for purposes manufacturing blood derived products in a foreign country,” he stated.

“Kenya does not manufacture antisera used in blood grouping and laboratory diagnostic or plasma-derived blood products, nor undertakes plasma fractionation for products such as clotting factors, albumin, and immunoglobulins.

Consequently, all such blood products used within the country are imported from internationally accredited manufacturers.”

The Health CS further noted that the data also reflects imports and exports handled by multinational companies operating regional logistics and supply hubs in Kenya, which distribute medical and laboratory products within the East African region.

Duale emphasized that Kenya does not engage in the export of donated blood or blood components for use in manufacturing blood-derived products abroad.

He also clarified that the country does not manufacture specialised blood products such as clotting factors, albumin, or immunoglobulins, and therefore relies on internationally accredited manufacturers for their importation.

The CS cautioned the public against spreading misleading interpretations of technical trade classifications, warning that such misinformation could create unnecessary public concern.

He said the Ministry of Health will continue to provide accurate information and engage relevant agencies to address the spread of false or misleading health-related reports.

Duale reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening Kenya’s health systems, including the national blood services programme, to ensure safe, reliable, and globally compliant healthcare services for all citizens.

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