Ugandan President Museveni to be sworn on May 12

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 8 – President Yoweri Museveni will take the oath of office on 12th May 2026 at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds, Kampala.

A statement by the Uganda Media Centre stated that the inauguration will be held under the theme “Protecting the Gains, Making a Qualitative Leap into High Middle-Income Status”.

Museveni, 82, has led Uganda since seizing power through an armed rebellion in January 1986.

He won the January 2026 general election with 71.65 per cent of the vote, according to official results read out by Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama.

His closest rival, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the musician and opposition leader better known as Bobi Wine had 24.72 per cent.