Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dci Headquarters, Kiambu Rd

Top stories

Two Suspects Arrested Over Githunguri Child Abduction and Murder

The case was first reported by the child’s mother, who had left him at home in the care of his grandmother and sister while attending a family gathering in Kipipiri.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 15-Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a nine-year-old boy in Kajai area, Githunguri Sub-County, Kiambu County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects 32-year-old James Ngigi Ngendo and 75-year-old James Mburi Chichu  are currently in custody after being arraigned in court.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a 9-year-old boy in Kajai, Githunguri Sub-County, Kiambu County, following a swift investigation by detectives,” the DCI said in a statement.

Police obtained 10-day custodial orders to allow detectives to complete investigations into the incident.

The case was first reported by the child’s mother, who had left him at home in the care of his grandmother and sister while attending a family gathering in Kipipiri.

“Shortly after her departure, the grandmother received a call from an individual later identified as James Ngigi Ngendo, who claimed to have abducted the child and demanded a ransom of KSh150,000,” the DCI stated.

Detectives moved swiftly, tracking down the first suspect to his hideout in Gitothua area of Ruiru Sub-County.

“Detectives smoked out the first suspect from his hideout in the Gitothua area of Ruiru Sub-County. He subsequently led officers to the second suspect in the Kigio area of Githunguri Sub-County, culminating in their arrest,” the agency added.

Even as the suspects were taken into custody, the search for the missing boy continued.

“Acting on leads from the arrested suspects, detectives conducted a search at the premises where the first suspect had been living prior to the incident,” the DCI said.

“The search resulted in the discovery of the body concealed in a manila bag, hidden under clothing materials on the rooftop,” the statement added.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene before the body was moved to Mukoe Funeral Home, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering justice for victims of heinous crimes, especially offences targeting children,” the agency said. “DCI detectives will continue to pursue all leads rigorously to ensure the full extent of justice is served in this tragic case.”

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

How Kenya Lost Sh3.2bn in Abrupt Fuel Deal Cancellation

Oryx Managing Director Angeline Maangi disclosed that the firm had moved to secure fuel supplies under an urgent government request, only for the Ministry...

42 minutes ago

Kenya

Transport costs to rise 14% after diesel price jumps to Sh203 per litre

KTA said the sharp rise in fuel prices has fundamentally altered the cost environment for transporters, making it necessary for operators to reassess their...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Nyanza Launches Massive Voter Registration Drive Ahead of IEBC Deadline

The use of creative outreach methods has helped simplify the process and make it more accessible, especially to young people.

2 hours ago

Top stories

Gov’t Cuts Fuel VAT To 13pc, To Utilise Sh6.2 From The Petroleum Development Levy To Cushion Consumers

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14- The government has reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petroleum products from 16 percent to 13 percent and committed Sh6.2...

10 hours ago

Top stories

KNH Nurses Call Off Strike After Deal Reached with Government

NAIROBI,Kenya,Apr 14-Nurses at Kenyatta National Hospital have called off their strike following hours of negotiations, bringing relief to patients and restoring operations at the...

11 hours ago

Kenya

Petrol Price Jumps by Sh28, Diesel Sh40 in Latest EPRA Review

NAIROBI, Kenya April 14 – Motorists and households are set to dig deeper into their pockets after the Energy & Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA)...

11 hours ago

Top stories

Administration Police Rolls Out Tactical Driver Training to Boost Operational Excellence

NAIROBI,Kenya, Apr 14- The Administration Police Service (APS) has launched a specialised tactical driver training programme aimed at enhancing discipline, technical skills, and operational...

12 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Uncollected IDs Threaten Voter Registration Drive, IEBC Told

The forum, led by IEBC Commissioner Alutalala Mukhwana, brought together a cross-section of stakeholders including security teams, youth, women, and representatives of persons with...

17 hours ago