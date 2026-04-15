Two Suspects Arrested Over Githunguri Child Abduction and Murder

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 15-Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a nine-year-old boy in Kajai area, Githunguri Sub-County, Kiambu County.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspects 32-year-old James Ngigi Ngendo and 75-year-old James Mburi Chichu are currently in custody after being arraigned in court.

“Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the abduction and murder of a 9-year-old boy in Kajai, Githunguri Sub-County, Kiambu County, following a swift investigation by detectives,” the DCI said in a statement.

Police obtained 10-day custodial orders to allow detectives to complete investigations into the incident.

The case was first reported by the child’s mother, who had left him at home in the care of his grandmother and sister while attending a family gathering in Kipipiri.

“Shortly after her departure, the grandmother received a call from an individual later identified as James Ngigi Ngendo, who claimed to have abducted the child and demanded a ransom of KSh150,000,” the DCI stated.

Detectives moved swiftly, tracking down the first suspect to his hideout in Gitothua area of Ruiru Sub-County.

“Detectives smoked out the first suspect from his hideout in the Gitothua area of Ruiru Sub-County. He subsequently led officers to the second suspect in the Kigio area of Githunguri Sub-County, culminating in their arrest,” the agency added.

Even as the suspects were taken into custody, the search for the missing boy continued.

“Acting on leads from the arrested suspects, detectives conducted a search at the premises where the first suspect had been living prior to the incident,” the DCI said.

“The search resulted in the discovery of the body concealed in a manila bag, hidden under clothing materials on the rooftop,” the statement added.

Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene before the body was moved to Mukoe Funeral Home, where it awaits a postmortem examination.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering justice for victims of heinous crimes, especially offences targeting children,” the agency said. “DCI detectives will continue to pursue all leads rigorously to ensure the full extent of justice is served in this tragic case.”