Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Two Killed as Police Clash with Anti-Mining Protesters in Siaya

Businesses remained closed while residents stayed indoors, with the usually busy centre appearing deserted under the heightened security presence.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 7 – Tension gripped Ramula Trading Centre in Gem Yala Sub-county on Tuesday as a heavy police deployment brought activity to a standstill following deadly anti-mining protests.

Security officers drawn from the regular police and the General Service Unit were stationed across the trading centre, with patrol vehicles mounted at key entry points, effectively sealing off the area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Businesses remained closed while residents stayed indoors, with the usually busy centre appearing deserted under the heightened security presence.

The operation follows violent clashes on Monday between police and protesters opposing mining activities in the region, which left two people dead and dozens injured.

According to police, a group of demonstrators stormed Ramula Police Post, vandalizing property and setting a tractor on fire during the chaos.

Authorities said at least 47 police officers were injured in the confrontation, some sustaining serious wounds and currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

“We were overwhelmed by a large group of violent protesters who attacked the station and destroyed government property,” a police officer familiar with the incident said. “Several officers were injured and required urgent medical attention.”

Police responded by opening fire on the crowd, killing two demonstrators on the spot—a move that has sparked concern among residents and local leaders over the use of live ammunition.

“It is unfortunate that lives were lost,” said a local resident, John Otieno. “While there are genuine concerns about mining, the situation has now escalated beyond control.”

By Tuesday morning, movement in and out of the trading centre remained restricted, with key facilities such as Ramula Health Centre inaccessible as security operations continued.

“We cannot even access medical services,” another resident said. “The entire area feels locked down.”

The unrest also spilled into the night, with unknown individuals reportedly torching at least five homes belonging to residents perceived to support the mining activities.

“They came at night and burned houses. People are now living in fear,” Otieno added.

Authorities have confirmed the incidents and vowed to maintain a strong security presence until calm is restored.

“We have reinforced our deployment to ensure stability and prevent further destruction,” a senior security official said. “Normalcy will only return once the situation is fully under control.”

Meanwhile, the Akala–Ramula–Luanda Road remains closed, effectively cutting off the area as investigations and security operations continue.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Govt Blocks Sh14 Per Litre Fuel Hike, Orders Withdrawal of Illegal Consignment

Wandayi directed One Petroleum Ltd to recall the disputed cargo and issue credit notes for all invoices already sent to oil marketing companies.

15 minutes ago

Kenya

Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga Ordered to Appear in Court or Face Arrest

EACC questioned the credibility of a medical report used to explain Wanga’s absence.

32 minutes ago

Headlines

Gachagua defies threats, confirms Kikuyu rally plan

"This morning, I had the opportunity to meet with leaders from the DCP in Kikuyu constituency. I accepted their invitation to hold a public...

1 hour ago

EDUCATION

KICD Seeks Grade 10 Enrollment Data to Fix Textbook Gaps

"All Principals of Public Senior Schools are requested to submit the current number of Grade 10 learners by subject and textbooks received per subject,"...

1 hour ago

crime

Police destroy 2,000 litres of illicit brew in Nairobi

During the exercise, authorities confiscated and destroyed approximately 2,000 litres of Kangara along with several pieces of brewing equipment used in its production.

4 hours ago

DIPLOMACY

Kenya’s Digital Diplomacy Drive Gains Momentum with Thailand Partnership

Kenya’s delegation was led by Evans Maturu from the State Department for Foreign Affairs, alongside Ambassador Lucy Kiruthu and senior officials from the ICT...

5 hours ago

Top stories

Govt Begins Construction of Security Camp Near Marsabit–Wajir Border to Curb Drug and Human Trafficking

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7-The government has launched construction of a multi-agency security camp near the porous border between Marsabit and Wajir counties, stepping up...

6 hours ago

Headlines

Kindiki vows to embarrass Gachagua in Ol Kalou by-election face-off

"I have told him to leave me alone; I haven't even started with him and he doesn't know me," Kindiki said. "I will embarrass...

7 hours ago