Two Killed as Police Clash with Anti-Mining Protesters in Siaya

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 7 – Tension gripped Ramula Trading Centre in Gem Yala Sub-county on Tuesday as a heavy police deployment brought activity to a standstill following deadly anti-mining protests.

Security officers drawn from the regular police and the General Service Unit were stationed across the trading centre, with patrol vehicles mounted at key entry points, effectively sealing off the area.

Businesses remained closed while residents stayed indoors, with the usually busy centre appearing deserted under the heightened security presence.

The operation follows violent clashes on Monday between police and protesters opposing mining activities in the region, which left two people dead and dozens injured.

According to police, a group of demonstrators stormed Ramula Police Post, vandalizing property and setting a tractor on fire during the chaos.

Authorities said at least 47 police officers were injured in the confrontation, some sustaining serious wounds and currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

“We were overwhelmed by a large group of violent protesters who attacked the station and destroyed government property,” a police officer familiar with the incident said. “Several officers were injured and required urgent medical attention.”

Police responded by opening fire on the crowd, killing two demonstrators on the spot—a move that has sparked concern among residents and local leaders over the use of live ammunition.

“It is unfortunate that lives were lost,” said a local resident, John Otieno. “While there are genuine concerns about mining, the situation has now escalated beyond control.”

By Tuesday morning, movement in and out of the trading centre remained restricted, with key facilities such as Ramula Health Centre inaccessible as security operations continued.

“We cannot even access medical services,” another resident said. “The entire area feels locked down.”

The unrest also spilled into the night, with unknown individuals reportedly torching at least five homes belonging to residents perceived to support the mining activities.

“They came at night and burned houses. People are now living in fear,” Otieno added.

Authorities have confirmed the incidents and vowed to maintain a strong security presence until calm is restored.

“We have reinforced our deployment to ensure stability and prevent further destruction,” a senior security official said. “Normalcy will only return once the situation is fully under control.”

Meanwhile, the Akala–Ramula–Luanda Road remains closed, effectively cutting off the area as investigations and security operations continue.