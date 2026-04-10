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ANTI-TERROR WAR

Trump says Iran’s handling of Strait of Hormuz is ‘not the agreement we have’

“I spoke with Bibi and he’s going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key,” Trump told NBC News after a phone call with Netanyahu.

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WASHINGTON DC, Apr 10 – US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of doing a “very poor job” in its handling of oil passing through the pivotal Strait of Hormuz, arguing it was “not the agreement we have”.

The comments reflect the fragile nature of the ceasefire agreement, with reports showing conflicts on what was included in the accord.

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It came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his government was to begin direct talks with Lebanon, focusing on the disarmament of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, and establishing peaceful relations.

A US State Department official confirmed it would host a meeting next week in Washington “to discuss ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel and Lebanon”.

Lebanese officials had called for a ceasefire before the talks begin, but Netanyahu said in a subsequent address to residents of northern Israel: “There is no ceasefire in Lebanon.”

After Israeli strikes continued in Lebanon throughout Thursday – targeting what it described as Hezbollah rocket launch sites in the south – attacks appeared to at least temporarily taper off overnight in the region.

Trump said in an interview that Israel would be “scaling back” its strikes in the country to support peace talks.

“I spoke with Bibi and he’s going to low-key it. I just think we have to be sort of a little more low-key,” Trump told NBC News after a phone call with Netanyahu.

The strikes on Thursday led to new evacuation warnings for residents in the southern suburbs of the capital, Beirut.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on X that this included the Jnah area, which includes two major hospitals.

“At this time, no alternative medical facilities are available to receive approximately 450 patients from the two hospitals (including 40 patients in the ICU), rendering their evacuation operationally unfeasible,” he said.

Among those being treated at the hospitals, Tedros added, were some of the 1,150 people that Lebanon’s health ministry said were wounded in Wednesday’s massive wave of Israeli strikes. At least 303 people were killed.

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